National Night Out is Tue at Rosemont Park.

In Texas, National Night Out, a long-standing tradition in which communities and police promote neighborhood camaraderie, is celebrated on the first Tuesday of October. This year that’s this Tuesday. And while National Night Out parties will be taking place all over the Fort, Cops and Kids at Rosemont Park will have lots of fun stuff for families, including pony rides, free magic shows, free hot dogs, nachos, drinks, face painting, live music, and more.

“This is a great event,” said Renny Rosas, a long-time neighborhood activist and one of the event’s organizers. “Last year, we had something like 1,500 people come out for the party — which lasts until sundown — and everybody had a good time. It’s our chance to show our appreciation for the police officers who work in our community. ”

Rosas is particularly proud of the event because, he said, Rosemont Park didn’t really belong to the community just a few years ago.

“It was a gang-driven, crime-ridden location,” he said. “But the community decided to take it back, and we did, and now it’s our park again.” –– Peter Gorman

National Night Out’s Cops and Kids is 5-8pm Tue, at Rosemont Park (1400 W Seminary Dr), FW. Free.