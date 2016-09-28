Night & Day

George Grammer’s “Offshore” is part of Abstract Texas at Amon Carter Museum.

Wednesday 28 - A native of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, Jesus “Chuy” Negrete is a musicologist with a doctorate from UC-Berkeley. He’s an expert on Mexican corridos, long-form musical ballads that tell stories for instruction and entertainment. Tonight at 7pm he’ll perform An Evening of Mexican Corridos with original compositions and slideshow presentations about Mexican labor in America, at Rose Marine Theater, 1440 N Main St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-624-8333.

Thursday 29 - UNT has a history with journalism and the Pulitzer Prize, so to mark the 100th year of the Pulitzers’ existence, the school will hold a panel discussion of Pulitzer laureates called A Century of Excellence. Among the panelists will be former Fort Worth Weekly editor Gayle Reaves and staff writer Dan Malone. The discussion is 5:30pm at UNT University Union, 1155 Union Cir, Denton. Admission is free. Call 940-565-2095.

Friday 30 - The songwriter behind such Broadway musicals as Godspell and Pippin, Stephen Schwartz adapted Studs Terkel’s nonfiction book about working people into Working: A Musical back in 1978 and has been updating it ever since to keeps up with the changing nature of the labor market. Jubilee Theatre puts on the latest version of this musical revue today thru Oct 30 at 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $20-32. Call 817-338-4411.

Saturday 1 - During the post-World War II years, Texas artists weren’t steeped in the abstract movement like their colleagues in New York and L.A., but some of them absorbed the movement’s principles from afar and made the style their own, rowing against the more traditional current that dominated local art at the time. The Amon Carter Museum of American Art celebrates these pioneers with Abstract Texas: Midcentury Modern Painting, running Sat thru Oct 8, 2017, at 3501 W Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-1933.

Sunday 2- The special Sunday night show at Billy Bob’s is called Rhett’s Roadies, and it features music by Austin Allsup, Jason Eady, Courtney Patton, and others for a cause. They’re playing to benefit Down Syndrome research, and there will be live and silent auctions to help raise funds. The show starts at noon at 2520 Rodeo Plaza, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-624-8118.

Monday 3 - The system of Indian classical music known as Carnatic music was largely centered in the now-defunct Kingdom of Mysore in southern India. It can surely be no coincidence that two musicians named Mysore will be at UNT to demonstrate Carnatic music through singing and playing stringed instruments at 8pm at UNT Music Bldg, 415 Av C, Denton. Admission is free. Call 940-369-7802.

Tuesday 4 - A different form of musical entertainment takes the stage at The Rail Club this evening when Hunks brings the touring version of its all-male Las Vegas show to the Westside venue. Channing Tatum won’t be there, but as long as you’re 18 or older, perhaps you can find someone just as good. The show is at 8pm at 3101 Joyce Dr, FW. Tickets are $20. Call 817-560-7245.