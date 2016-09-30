On Tap in Fort Worth: Fall Brews

It’s called a reset. Grocery stores and specialty shops do it twice a year, once during fall and again before summer. The idea is that consumers usually buy less session ales in December and more complex barley wines, stouts, and seasonal suds, and so shelves are stocked accordingly. To give you a headstart on which new brews to try this fall, I’ve put together this wish list. Many of the recommendations come directly from the brewers.

Revolver Brewing head of brewing operations Grant Wood was kind enough to send his own description of two beers being released soon: Mullet Cutter and Yam Dankee (a seasonal sweet potato brew).

From Wood: “Mullet Cuter (English Style Double IPA): Brewed with a ridiculous amount of Weyermann Abbey malt for a slight honey sweetness and finished with three kettle hops: Summit, East Kent Goldings, Brambling Cross, and dry hopped with Citra. ABV: nine percent / IBU: 80 (Release Date: 10/3/16).

Yam Dankee IPA (Sweet Potato Tropical IPA): Brewed with 100 lbs. of dried sweet potatoes and dark Belgian candy sugar and topped with a trifecta of fun hops: Ella from Australia, Waimea from New Zealand, and American Citra. Big fruity hops balance the earthy sweet caramel body. ABV: seven percent / IBU: more than 80 (Release Date: 10/31/16).”

I got a sneak peak of Martin House Brewing Company’s Sea Witch (whiskey barrel-aged black gose) last week at The Bearded Lady’s launch party. Besides playing some old school N64 Mario Kart with the Martin House crew, I ordered a glass of Sea Witch. And then another. And another. The devilishly complex gose shares many of the features that make Salty Lady popular. Tartness and mild saltiness (this time from black Hawaiian lava salt) are prominent. What sets this one apart from her sister is the subtle, roasty maltiness suffusing each gulp. It’s a dark, complex beer with a light body. Oh, and it’s draught only.

Rabbit Hole Brewing recently released Off With Your Red IPA, an “aggressively hopped red IPA with a substantial malt backbone. The hop nose is bright, resinous, and lingers to the end,” according to Rabbit Hole co-owner and brew Matt Morris. If you can stand the wait, another popular specialty beer, Hole Lang Syne, will be released through a limited number of hand-numbered bottles beginning December 10. The Belgian golden strong ale is “brewed with raspberries and blackberries and characterized by a soft, delicate malt flavor, noble hops, and a complex combination of fruit esters and spicy phenolics derived from an historic Belgian yeast strain. A smooth boozy warmth follows the complementary raspberry and blackberry additions that give this golden strong a slight tartness — a unique spin on the traditional style.”

It’s no secret that Panther Island Brewing founder Ryan McWhorter has a sweet tooth. His love of candy led to the creation of Sweet Fang last year. The milk stout goes down like a liquified, boozed-up Reese’s Pieces. Peanut butter and chocolate flavors pervade this creative beer, which is surprisingly easy to drink, partly because of its light body. Mostly because it’s damn tasty. Catch Sweet Fang’s release party this Friday (today) at Panther Island Brewing.

It feels like The Collective Brewing Project has something new, bottled, or firkined every week, which is probably why I’m there every week. The brewpub recently released seasonal favorite End of the Weak, Collective Brewing’s rich, dark, and delicious stout. But the big one to watch out for is the American Sour Red, a sour red ale aged in cabernet barrels for six months then bottle-conditioned for three months. The complex brewing process means this effervescent, cherry-kissed nectar of the beer gods is only available a few times a year at best. Expect American Sour Red’s release, complete with chest-popping bald eagle labels, early this November.

Chimera Brewing Company founder and head brewer Adam Gonzales gave me the scoop on what his Magnolia Ave-based brewpub has in the works. From Gonzales: “We will be releasing Vacation Forever sometime in late October/Early November. Vacation Forever is an Imperial Brown Ale aged in rum barrels for one year. We will blend back with Imperial Brown Ale. It should be incredibly rich with chocolate, vanilla, and toffee notes that leave you wishing you never had to return to work again, and will be around 10 percent ABV.”

Venerable Rahr & Sons Brewing Company has given the United States and our region a plethora of great, German-style brews while garnering more than 50 nationally-recognized awards. Read any online comments about craft beer from outside the Lone Star State and you’ll quickly see that one of Texas’ most popular seasonal brews is Rahr’s Winter Warmer. The English style dark ale, with its dense chocolate and rich berry notes, leaves little to be desired.

I plan to visit North Texas’ Middle-earth soon. Until then, here’s a shout-out to two of Arlington’s best. Legal Draft Company’s fall release Roasted Pumpkin Spice Lager is out this week. Pumpkin beer fans can imbibe this brew at the Texas State Fair and at Legal Draft’s taproom. Division Brewing’s X-mas Morning Porter is a delectable amalgam of coffee, waffle, coconut, and chocolate syrup flavors all blended for your holiday pleasure.

On Tap this Week:

The Hardline Live Remote

Today, The Ticket’s award-winning show “The Hardline” will be broadcasting live at Wild Acre Brewing Company from 3-7pm. Doors open at 2:00pm. There will be food trucks and live music. $5 cover and $4 pints. For more info visit here.

2016 Fort Worth Weekly Homebrew Throwdown



The Weekly is proud to announce its second annual homebrewing contest as part of North Texas Beer Week. We are still finalizing details, but now would be a good time to start planning for the November 20th event at Panther Island Pavilion’s The Shack. For inquiries on how to enter please e-mail me via: Edward@fwweekly.com

Beer, Beards, and Beethoven



Fort Worth’s venerable Chamber Music Society is getting into the craft beer movement. Wild Acre Brewing Company is the venue of choice for a not-to-be-missed music experience.

From the Chamber Music Society: The Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth believes that classical music has a home wherever great music and appreciative audiences converge. For one night this fall, that home will be Wild Acre Brewing Company. The evening concert will be a fun, community-minded experience that will please lovers of great music and craft beer. The 30-minute program will feature popular classical music favorites as well as arrangements of popular songs. The event will be emceed by CMSFW artistic director Gary Levinson and conclude with a post concert “Schmooze and Brews” where you can mingle, meet the artists, and enjoy complimentary Wild Acre Brewing Company suds. A food truck (not complimentary) will be on site as well. Bring a date or grab your friends. This unique concert is one night only.

Tickets are $20 per individual or $30 for two and includes up to three pints of beer after the show. Guest artists will be announced soon. Reserve your spot on the event page.