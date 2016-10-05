Filmshorts

The Alchemist Cookbook – Ty Hickson stars in this horror movie as a young slacker who falls prey to paranoid delusions while holed up alone in the woods.

OPENING

The Alchemist Cookbook (NR) Ty Hickson stars in this horror movie as a young slacker who falls prey to paranoid delusions while holed up alone in the woods. Also with Amari Cheatom. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Better Off Single (NR) Aaron Tveit stars in this comedy as a suddenly unemployed and single man who goes on a hallucinatory bender to find himself. Also with Kal Penn, Lauren Miller, Jason Ralph, Annaleigh Ashford, Abby Elliott, Chris Elliott, and Lewis Black. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Demon (R) This Polish horror-comedy by the late Marcin Wrona is about a Jewish groom (Itay Tiran) who becomes possessed by a dybbuk in the middle of his wedding. Also with Agnieszka Żulewska, Andrzej Grabowski, Tomasz Schuchardt, Katarzyna Herman, and Tomasz Zietek. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Denial (PG-13) Rachel Weisz stars in this drama based on the real-life story of a history professor who finds herself sued for libel by a British Holocaust denier (Timothy Spall). Also with Tom Wilkinson, Andrew Scott, Mark Gatiss, John Sessions, Jack Lowden, Alex Jennings, Harriet Walter, and Caren Pistorius. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Flock of Dudes (NR) Chris D’Elia stars in this comedy as a man who turns 30 and decides he needs to break up with his male friends to grow up. Also with Hannah Simone, Skylar Astin, Bryan Greenberg, Eric André, Melissa Rauch, Jamie Chung, Kumail Nanjiani, Hannibal Buress, Hilary Duff, and Ray Liotta. (Opens Friday at Premiere Cinemas Burleson)

The Girl on the Train (R) Based on Paula Hawkins’ novel, this murder mystery stars Emily Blunt as a depressed alcoholic who tries to solve the disappearance of her ex-husband’s nanny (Haley Bennett). Also with Justin Theroux, Rebecca Ferguson, Laura Prepon, Luke Evans, Edgar Ramírez, Lisa Kudrow, and Allison Janney. (Opens Friday)

The Greasy Strangler (NR) This horror-comedy is about a middle-aged loser (Sky Elobar) who competes with his own dad (Michael St. Michaels) for the attentions of a young woman (Elizabeth De Razzo), not realizing that his father’s a serial killer. Also with Gil Gex, Sal Koussa, Jesse Keen, and Dana Haas. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Great Gilly Hopkins (PG) Based on Katherine Paterson’s novel, this drama stars Sophie Nélisse (The Book Thief) as a 12-year-old foster kid who finally finds some stability when she meets her latest foster mother (Kathy Bates). Also with Glenn Close, Julia Stiles, Bill Cobbs, Billy Magnussen, and Octavia Spencer. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Late Bloomer (R) Kevin Pollak directs this comedy about a young man with a glandular condition that causes him to undergo all the body changes of puberty in three weeks. Also with Brittany Snow, Maria Bello, Jane Lynch, Kumail Nanjiani, Beck Bennett, Jason Antoon, Ken Marino, Illeana Douglas, and J.K. Simmons. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

The Lennon Report (NR) Walter Vincent stars in this drama as a news producer who happens to be on the scene when John Lennon is shot. Also with Evan Jonigkeit, David Zayas, Richard Kind, Stef Dawson, Ashlie Atkinson, Devin Ratray, and Stephen Spinella. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life (PG) Based on James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts’ children’s novel, this stars Griffin Gluck as a kid who decides to break all his school’s rules to shake up the routine. Also with Lauren Graham, Efren Ramirez, Rob Riggle, Thomas Barbusca, Andrew Daly, and Adam Pally. (Opens Friday)

Mission Milano (NR) Andy Lau stars in this Chinese action-comedy as an Interpol agent who must save his marriage while saving the world from the latest apocalyptic threat. Also with Huang Xiaoming, Wong Cho-nam, Michelle Hu, Petrina Fung, and Shen Teng. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Phantasm: Ravager (R) The last installment in the fantasy-horror series. Starring Reggie Bannister, A. Michael Baldwin, Kathy Lester, Bill Thornbury, and Angus Scrimm. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Torchbearer (PG) This documentary is about Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson and his arguments for God’s existence. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Now Playing

Masterminds (PG-13) An embarrassing wealth of comic talent goes into this comedy that underdelivers. Zach Galifianakis stars in this movie based on a real-life incident as a Florida armored car security guard who falls in love with a colleague (Kristen Wiig) and conspires with her and her criminal friend (Owen Wilson) to rob his employers of all the cash they’re transporting. The scenes with Jason Sudeikis as a weirdo hit man are the only ones that are actively painful, but director Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) relentlessly condescends to his characters like he always does, and Galifianakis is better in supporting roles than in a lead role like this one. There are still some solid laughs here, but this should have been so much more. Also with Kate McKinnon, Ken Marino, Devin Ratray, and Leslie Jones.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (PG-13) Ransom Riggs’ novel gets lost amid Tim Burton’s adaptation, which runs more than two hours and still feels terribly rushed. Asa Butterfield stars as a Florida kid who travels to a Welsh island and discovers a bubble of time where it’s always the same September day in 1943, and where a house for children with strange abilities is run by a benevolent witch (Eva Green). Butterfield is a cute and charmless presence at the center of this, and Burton’s in such a hurry to get to the grotesque stuff that he runs roughshod over any sense of wonder or world-building, not to mention a romantic subplot with an air elemental (Ella Purnell). Without a story to connect all its elements, Burton’s little more than a hack like Chris Columbus. Also with Judi Dench, Rupert Everett, Allison Janney, Chris O’Dowd, Finlay MacMillan, Lauren McCrostie, Kim Dickens, O-Lan Jones, Terence Stamp, and Samuel L. Jackson.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (NR) The second-best cricket movie I’ve ever seen, behind Lagaan. Sushant Singh Rajput stars as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the wicket-keeper from Bihar with the big bat and (sometimes) long hair who led India to its first Cricket World Cup victory in 28 years. Despite the subtitle, there’s hardly anything in this biopic that hasn’t been told exhaustively. Dhoni is depicted as upstanding, abstemious, gracious in victory and defeat, humble in the face of success, and willing to make hard choices on team selection. Somehow Rajput exudes enough charisma to keep the character from being boring, and there’s enough cricket action to keep your interest from flagging during this movie’s three-hour running time. Also with Disha Patani, Fawad Khan, Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher.

Queen of Katwe (PG) A rare movie about Africa that doesn’t involve war or plague or other forms of mass death, and one that earns its uplift honesty. Madina Nalwanga stars in this biopic of Phiona Mutesi, a Ugandan teenage girl born in the Katwe slum of Kampala who has gone on to become an internationally ranked chess player. Director Mira Nair doesn’t stray too far from the template of sports movies — this is a Disney film, after all — but even though she’s shooting the film in South Africa, she still manages to evoke Uganda (where she lives part-time) through the music on the soundtrack, which combines tribal rhythms with modern sounds from America, Europe, and India. The film features powerhouse performances from Lupita Nyong’o as Phiona’s mother and David Oyelowo as the ministry worker who introduces the girl to chess. Also with Martin Kabanza, Taryn Kyaze, Ronald Ssemaganda, Ethan Nazario Lubega, Esther Tebandeke, Nikita Waligwa, and Edgar Kanyike.