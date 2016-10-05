NIght & Day

Linda Sue Leonard makes like Texas’ last Democratic governor in Stage West’s 'Ann'.

Wednesday 05 – The “Pair of Winged Deities” in the Kimbell Art Museum are also called “the genies.” SMU art history professor Stephanie Langin-Hooper discusses these carved reliefs’ aesthetic qualities and also their significance in the religious life of the Assyrian Empire where they were created in a lecture. Genies in the Palace: Royal Art of Iraq’s First Empire is at 12:30pm at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Thursday 06 –Holland Taylor wrote Ann as a one-woman show for herself, but it’ll be Linda Sue Leonard who treads the boards at Stage West to portray Ann Richards, the Texas governor who feuded with the Bush family and captured the country’s imagination as a woman presiding sassily and happily over this macho state of ours. Oh, what this Democrat would have said about Donald Trump! The play runs today thru Nov 6 at 821 W Vickery St, FW. Tickets are $10-35. Call 817-784-9378.

Friday 07 – The Improv Club in Arlington offers you a blast from the 1990s this weekend when Arsenio Hall takes the microphone. We hope that the talk show host who brought a welcome African-American sensibility to late-night TV comedy will tell us who those people over there are. We also hope the club serves Zima this weekend. He plays Fri-Sun at 309 Curtis Mathes Way, FW. Tickets are $25. Call 817-635-5555.

Satuday 08 –The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is out on strike, but you can still hear their musicians when they assemble for a performance on the stage outside of Avoca on Magnolia Street. They’ll be part of the gigantic annual music-and-art extravaganza known as Arts Goggle, which runs noon-10pm at 1201 Alston Av, FW and many other locations thereabouts. Admission is free.

Sunday 09 –A whole lot of cuisines will be represented at the FloMo Food Truck Fest. The second annual event will feature seafood, Cajun, pizza, barbecue, Indian, and even a truck vending Australian-style meat pies. Proceeds from this event benefit the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation and Congregation Kol Ami. The festival runs 11am-6pm at Parker Square, Parker Square and Cross Timbers rds, Flower Mound. Admission is $4-5. Call 469-844-0986.

Monday 10 – If those grim Warner Brothers movies about Batman leave you craving the campy pleasures of the old TV series, then Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders is for you. Not only is this animated adventure set in the 1960s, but it also features the voices of Adam West, Burt Ward, and Julie Newmar to give you that nostalgic kick that you need. The broadcast is at 2pm, 7:30pm & 10pm at various movie theaters; check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 11 –This year marks the 25th anniversary of The Silence of the Lambs’ release in theaters, and the Harkins movie theater in Southlake is marking the occasion with a screening of Jonathan Demme’s serial-killer flick as part of their Ultimate Classics program. The scenes between Clarice Starling and Hannibal Lecter in the prison — part chess match and part therapy session — may still echo through your mind. The film begins at 7pm at 1450 Plaza Pl, Southlake. Tickets are $5. Call 817-310-0345.