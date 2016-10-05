Texas Ballet Theater Opens

Texas Ballet Theater will present two premieres this weekend.

For its season-opening program, Texas Ballet Theater will trot out two premieres: the U.S. debut of Carlos Acosta’s two-act version of Carmen, based on the Georges Bizet opera, and the first area performance of Christopher Wheeldon’s DGV: Danse à Grande Vitesse.

Carmen is a co-production with London’s Royal Ballet and the Queensland Ballet of Australia. Leticia Oliveira will dance the title role opening night (Friday), with Carl Coomer as her lover, Don José.

DGV, set to a musical score by Michael Nyman, propels a jet train of 26 dancers through shifting physical and sounds. The music was commissioned in 2006 to celebrate the opening of a French high-speed railway.

With the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra on strike, the program will be accompanied by a group called Symphony Musicians of Fort Worth, led by FWSO’s regular conductor, Miguel Harth-Bedoya. His appearance has the approval of FWSO’s management