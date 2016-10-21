On Tap in Fort Worth: Brewery Projects and Updates

Fort Worth’s breweries and brewpubs are a work in progress. While some sites are putting the finishing touches on brewing equipment, others are focused on aesthetic upgrades and

expansions to accommodate growing throngs of hopheads. To keep you abreast of the evolving scene, here’s a construction-related roundup.

HopFusion Ale Works, by all accounts, is opening soonish. Co-founder/co-owner Macy Moore said his team has completed the “installation, setup, and initial brews on the brewery’s 15-barrel system.”

“The taproom is very near completion,” he said. “We are in the process of setting up the tap systems — total of 20 taps will be available.”

If soon is still too long to wait, you can buy HopFusion suds at Pouring Glory, Chimera Brewing Company, The Bearded Lady, and T&P Tavern. As for beers, the Hairpin and Feisty Blonde are already in the pipeline with Steampipe and Fur Slipper not far behind.

Two taproom-only releases, Les Fauves (a hibiscus and ginger saison) and Ahuevo (a 10 percent ABV double IPA) aim to be popular favorites from the get-go. On the horizon, Moore said, are two new diabolical beers: Zombie Crack (a variation of the Fur Slipper aged in wood with roasted pecans) and Ichabod Canuck (a pumpkin maple ale made with 100 percent organic Vermont maple syrup). From Panther Island Brewing founder and co-owner Ryan McWhorter: “Funny you should ask. We are starting the construction on a new barrel aging/cold storage room. It should be done in a few weeks, and we should start canning at least one of our brands in the near future. I’m nervous and excited all at the same time, but just like everything we’ve done here, you don’t know until you try it. The expansion won’t happen until we can get a good amount of funding, but hopefully with this room it will make that possible. Larty on!”

Martin House Brewing Company co-founder David Wedemeier said Martin House is spending a lot of money. “First, we got a new grain silo — pretty easy to see it outside and it looks cool. Second, we are getting a new state of the art canning line that should be up and running by the end of 2016. Third, we are probably going to be acquiring a few more bays within the current building to expand — probably going to have more room for people to stretch out and stay cool during summer tours. Lastly, we’ll be fixing up the back lot by the river soon as well for more shade, more fun things to do, and to make the brewery tours even more fun.”

The Collective Brewing Project is planning to open a second brew site. As their website states, the current brewpub space is “bursting at the seams” with equipment, grain, and barrels. To raise funds for the new venture, Collective Brewing recently launched a bottle project. The perks for the $275 membership sound fun and well worth the cost. And you’ll be a part of Fort Worth craft beer history.

Rounding out the area’s brewery projects is Revolver Brewing’s new wastewater treatment facility, which recently came online, and the installation of a new two-vessel, 30-barrel brewhouse and eight 240-barrel fermenters (in house).

