Classical Music Roundup

Maria Louisa Harth-Bedoya and Shauna Thompson play the Modern, Thu.

There are so many music events going on this week that there isn’t room enough for them in this space, but we thought we’d include some of the highlights here. Thursday features a concert by Guitar Fort Worth, as guitarist Maria Luisa Harth-Bedoya performs works by Cesar Angeleri and Quique Sinesi, whose odd first name is an informal form of “Enrique.” She’ll also collaborate with flutist Shauna Thompson for music by Astor Piazzolla, among others.

Then Open Classical brings their Night of the Living Dead Composers celebration to Fort Worth. The event has previously been held in Dallas, but people at the Live Oak will get a taste of this Halloween-themed concert of Mozart, Beethoven, and others, complete with tap-dancing skeletons.

The Live Oak will also host a classical a cappella voice ensemble called Voces8, a British octet that performs everything from medieval plainsong to contemporary standards. The latest album from this prolific group features music by Holst, Rachmaninov, Pärt, and Pēteris Vasks, so we’re likely to hear at least a couple of selections from that. All these concerts should keep things humming this week.