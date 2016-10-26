Night & Day

Brandon Wimmer brandishes a weapon at Jeff Wittekiend in Artisan Center Theater’s The 39 Steps.

Wednesday 26 – Seems entirely appropriate that Halloween week features a broadcast of Don Giovanni, an opera that ends with the main character being dragged down to Hell by the statue of the man he killed. The climax of Mozart’s setting of the Don Juan story is one of the scariest things in all of opera, and this production kicks off the Metropolitan Opera’s broadcast season at 6:30pm at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $17-25. Call 818-761-6100.

Thursday 27 – Continuing with the horror theme on this page, the new independent bookstore The Last Word is hosting a book launch party for Road Kill, an anthology of short horror stories by Texas writers. Most of those authors will be present to discuss their stories about demonically possessed cowboys, doorways to the past, and cities where humans have been overthrown. The party is at 8pm at 627 S Jennings St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-862-9859.

Friday 28 – If you haven’t had enough horror this season, The Live Oak gives itself over to showing two classic frights from the 1970s: Tobe Hooper’s trailblazing 1974 low-budget gorefest The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and 1976’s Carrie, the adaptation of Stephen King’s similarly named novel which scored rare Oscar nominations for a film in its genre. The movies show at 8pm at 1311 Lipscomb St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-926-0968.

Saturday 29 – Once again, we have dueling Día de los Muertos celebrations this year. You can go to both, since the one at Rose Marine Theater stretches out over two days. It also features a screening of the 2013 film The Book of Life — where’s the big animated movie about Chinese New Year? The festival runs Fri thru today at 1440 N Main St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-624-8333.

Sunday 30 – The (4-2) Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a big win over Minnesota and look to be the Dallas Cowboys’ top challengers for the NFC East this year as they roll into Arlington for a matchup the whole NFL will be watching, especially for a matchup of fine rookie quarterbacks. Kickoff is at 7:30pm at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $75-500. Call 800-745-3000.

Monday 31 – UNT Concert Orchestra rings in the season with the UNT College of Music Halloween Spook-tacular, a concert where musicians will be in costume, and you can be, too. The program includes music from scary movies as well as a performance of Le Ballet de Dracula by LakeCities Ballet Theater. The concert is at 8pm at Winspear Hall, 2100 I-35 Frontage Rd, Denton. Tickets are $8-10. Call 950-369-7802.

Tuesday 1 – Alfred Hitchcock’s 1939 film The 39 Steps is about an ordinary man who unwittingly becomes part of a spy plot. That’s not strange, but what is is Artisan Center Theatre’s production, which opens this week and features only four actors portraying 150 different characters. That’s a lot of costume changes; let’s hope the actors get it right. The show runs Fri thru Nov 26 at Belaire Theater, 444 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $11-18. Call 817-284-1200.