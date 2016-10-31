Off Asides on Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles, Dancing Monkeys

HARD AT WORK ON OFF ASIDES.

Don’t tell the Sportswriters Guild, but Off Asides took the night off.

For years I’ve written this column in real time during Dallas Cowboys games. But last night I just wanted to watch my favorite team play the hated Philadelphia Eagles in an important game without having to think of oddball stuff to feed this beast known as Off Asides, the greatest Cowboys column this side of Sulphur Springs and possibly the world — and the biggest pain in my ass sometimes.

Do you know how hard it is to lie on the couch on a Sunday afternoon after a long, hard weekend and be all witty, irreverent, and magically delicious? For 16 straight weeks? While in a near-coma and under the constant skeptical eye of a talking dog named Hazel the Research Assistant?

Actually, it’s not that hard, but I took the night off anyway.

Sure, I sometimes grow weary of the Off Asides fans who scale my security gate, bang on my front door, and scream, “Make us laugh! Do your shtick, joke boy! Dance monkey! Dance!”

But sometimes they bring good pea salad and ambrosia, and so I let them in to watch the game.

Anyhoo, this morning I’m listening to everyone celebrating how the Cowboys came from behind to win 29-23 in overtime. Seems everyone wants to anoint rookie quarterback Dak Prescott as the greatest thing since sliced Staubach.

I, on the other hand, think yesterday’s game proved it is time to give Prescott a big hug … and a well-deserved break.

Don’t get me wrong. I had a blast watching Prescott and Eagles rookie qb Carson Wentz face off like two young gunslingers. Their names even sound like Old West gunslingers — Dakota and Carson. (It’s good that these pistoleros met in the streets of Arlington for their showdown. The last time two gunslingers faced off in the muddy streets of Philadelphia was around Christmas. Philly fans pelted Santa Claus with snowballs … and then anally raped him in a horse stable. Philly fans are insane.)

Despite some misfires, Prescott bested the Eagles and now everyone loves him to the moon and back. I do, too.

But about those misfires.

Prescott had trouble in the red zone, settling for field goals rather than touchdowns. And remember how he started the season with 177 passed without an interception, setting a rookie record? He’s now thrown picks in consecutive games. Prescott’s interception in the end zone yesterday revealed his problems with reading defenses, an understandable shortcoming considering he is A FREAKING ROOKIE! He would have thrown another interception in the second half if Cowboys wideout Terrell Williams hadn’t intentionally mauled a defensive back and taken an offensive interference penalty.

The cold hard truth is that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson blew a victory by calling an ill-advised swing pass on third down near the end of the game. Cowboys wunderkind linebacker Sean Lee drilled Eagles running back Darren Sproles for a big loss. Instead of looking at 47-yard field goal, the Eagles were looking at a 54-yard field goal. Field goal kicker Caleb Sturgis had already hit one from 55 yards. But Pederson made another dumb decision and chose to punt.

That gave the Cowboys one last chance, and Prescott carpe’d the diem.

I get the feeling veteran qb Tony Romo would have turned one of those early Cowboy trips to the red zone into a touchdown despite his own red zone problems from last season. He wouldn’t have thrown the pass that was intercepted in the end zone in the second quarter with the game tied at 10-10. Romo would not have been confused by the four-man blitzes that were mind-warping Prescott in the second half. And I’ve never seen Romo underthrow anyone as badly as Prescott’s dead duck pass to Dez Bryant that should have been a touchdown.

The Cowboys sit atop the NFC East at with a 6-1 record. Some folks are saying Prescott ended the qb controversy with his amazing victory against the Eagles.

He just started the controversy for me. I was full-bore Camp Prescott until yesterday. Now I’m realizing that Romo is the best answer despite his 164 broken bones and severed spinal cord.

The Cowboys play the Cleveland Browns next week at noon. The Browns suck as bad as their name. Owner Jerry Jones says Prescott will start against the Browns because Romo is still healing. Prescott will probably exhibit his early-season form and win handily against that dog of a team, further obscuring the fact that Romo’s deep understanding of defenses will give the Cowboys a better chance of winning against powerhouse opponents.

As soon as Romo is healthy, he should be reinstated as the starter.

Prescott has a Super Bowl or two in his future. Romo deserves the one in 2016. And, believe me, the Cowboys can win the Lombardi Trophy this year with either Romo or Prescott at the helm.

It should be Romo.

We can’t let the loyal, tough as nails, talented, and all-around good guy Romo have that unwarranted “choker” tag follow him into retirement, can we?