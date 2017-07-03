Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman has been putting on kids camps in North Texas since the early 1980s. With the summer in full swing, some families may still be in need of activities for the kiddos. You might also be wanting to figure out how to evaluate the camps you did this year. She and I discussed these topics in this video interview, and also an idea Lieberman stole from DeMarcus Cousins (not physically – he’s a big dude- virtually). You can find details on the camps she runs (one in July, one in August) at nancyliebermancharities.org.

Side note : As you’re checking out the cool framed memorabilia in the background (we shot chez Lieberman and she has some remarkable stuff there), you might notice a little movement, too. Don’t be alarmed, it’s just Magic and Thunder, her dogs. Later in the interview you can even hear them a bit as well when they decided they’d like to wrestle beneath where we were sitting.