What you get with Enduro Coffee Roasters (2416 Ludelle St, 817-349-9337) is the local service and attention to detail you won’t find at the big box suppliers. All coffee is roasted to order, with new shipments being received each month. It also leases equipment.

Open since March of 2018, Enduro has been solely focused on its wholesale business and online sales. Until now.

Located across the street from the Trinity River Trail System, the new Cafe Enduro building at 400 Oakhurst Scenic Dr in Fort Worth isn’t a completely new build. (By “breaking ground(s),” we simply mean that we love a good pun.) Until recently, the space had been the construction office of a recently built residential community. Now, the space will serve as the home base for some of the best coffee in town.

Cafe Enduro will feature a full espresso bar, local breakfast tacos, pastries, various iced teas, and other refreshments for the hikers and bikers off the trail. “We aim to be a stopping point for a quick recharge,” says owner Anthony Parrotta. “There will be both indoor and outdoor seating, with bike racks, a filtered water bottle fill station, and water bowls outside for the pups.”

All coffee will be roasted onsite at a roastery located back-of-the-house and processed in the next room. The facilities at Cafe Enduro will include a coffee lab to host cuppings and give coffee courses on everything from farm to cup.

As Enduro is certified by the SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) in both roasting and barista skills, training will be offered to local businesses on how best to teach employees about specialty coffee preparation.

A late September opening is in the works, as well as a grand opening party in late October. Keep an eye on Enduro’s social media pages for event dates and details on the grand opening festivities.