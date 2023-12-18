More than 200 rowdy souls piled into the Ridglea Theater last night for our 22nd (or 23rd) Annual Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards, and in addition to the performances and partying, we, as always, handed out some Panthies — lots of them.
Royal Sons won for best rock band while our readers also chose 88 Killa for best hip-hop and Squeezebox Bandits for both Country and Tejano. Matt Tedder’s I Can Dream was voted album of the year, and Denver Williams & The Gas Money’s “Key Lime Pie” took home top song. Check out all the winners below.
Also receiving tiny panther heads were our Hall of Famers. For his decades opening and operating venues and managing artists (and making a lot of music in different bands on his own), Ryan Higgs was inducted, and Andre “Dre” Edmondson joined him as part of the 2023 class for his decades running sound all over town, including at Friday on the Green and Lola’s. We also presented Amplify 817 with an honorary award for the work they do promoting Fort Worth artists every day.
The performances kept the party going all night. Denver Williams & The Gas Money, The Grae, and Averi Burke melted faces along with house band the Cowtown Dugouts (James Hinkle, Matt Tedder, Andrew Skates, Sean Russell, Nick Tittle, J/O/E, Abel Castillo, Jeremy Hull, Steve Hammond, Max Kusin, and Jason Davis).
And our MCs Greg Spicoli (KNON’s Reckless Rock Radio) and Ian Mac (The Great Unwashed podcast) did a stellar job moving things along with a smile. Thanks to Juan R. Govea for these photos and additional reporting. Until next year …
Album:
I Can Dream by Matt Tedder
Americana/Roots Band:
Cut Throat Finches
Avant Garde/Experimental Band:
The Go-Go Rillas
Bassist:
Kris Luther, Arenda Light
Blues Band:
Matt Tedder
Country Band:
Squeezebox Bandits
DJ Artist:
DJ Soft Cherry
Drummer:
John Paul Thomas, Broke String Burnett
Folk Act:
Jacob Furr Band
Guitarist:
Denver Williams, The Gas Money
Hip-Hop Artist:
88 Killa
Keyboardist:
Katie Robertson
Metal Band:
One-Eyed Monsters
New Band:
One-Eyed Monsters
Pop Act:
Simone Nicole
Producer:
Nick Tittle
Punk Band:
Mean Motor Scooter
R&B/Soul Group:
4 Ya Soul
Regional Act:
Texas Flood
Rock Band:
Royal Sons
Song:
“Key Lime Pie” by Denver Williams & The Gas Money
Sound Engineer (tie):
Clay Anderson, Mark Randall
Tejano Band:
Squeezebox Bandits
Tribute Band:
Poo Live Crew
Video:
“Key Lime Pie” by Denver Williams & The Gas Money
Female Vocalist:
Simone Nicole
Male Vocalist:
Blake Parish, Royal Sons
Open-Mic Night:
The Cicada, Open-Mic Night with Tommy Luke
Music Club:
Magnolia Motor Lounge
Music Venue:
Billy Bob’s Texas