Emilia’s, 3300 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. 817-661-1855. 7am-2pm and 5pm-10pm daily.

For discerning diners, Fort Worth has two new destinations right near each other. Both upscale developments boast lavish hotel rooms, bars, and exceptional fine-dining experiences. Bowie House, located just west of the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, plays off Texas’ Western flare, showcasing cowboy-inspired decor, while the chic aesthetic of The Crescent Hotel-Fort Worth would fit comfortably in any modern city.

Chef Preston Paine, whose career has taken him to major cities across the country, oversees a handful of eateries and lounges at The Crescent (the second hotel of its kind outside Dallas), including Emilia’s. Located on the ground floor, the hotel’s main dining attraction offers an unobstructed view of Camp Bowie Boulevard and the broader Cultural District — to gently remind you of the prime real estate beneath your feet. Ample glass, metal, and light-colored wood define much of the interior, while burnt orange and emerald velvet-covered seats, along with a handful of large colorful artworks, lend a visual pop to the two spacious dining rooms. Near the bar resides an intimate lounge area and a single TV likely tuned to sports or sports talk. Mercifully, the volume was either very low or on mute from what I could make out on my first visit.

At the time, the circular bar was bustling. Cocktails and wine were the beverages of choice for all the dressed-up couples around me. The Crescent Martini (Belvedere vodka, dry vermouth, orange bitters), served with a lemon peel garnish, featured a generous pour of spirits which left me lightly tipsy and relishing the clean, citrusy aftertaste.

The main course, pollo al mattone (chicken roasted on clay), centered on two perfectly cooked wings and half a breast served with a few charred caulilini. Flavored with lemon and tinged with salt from green olives, the crispy skin and juicy meat kept moist by a puddle of oil had me craving every next bite.

Emilia’s offers several pasta options, including dense, filling rigatoni. The mound of thick, perfectly chewy noodles arrived doused in a hearty meat sauce and topped with dollops of ricotta. The rich blend of garlic, tomato, and beef was simple and delicious.

One of several starters, the dry-aged beef tartare exploded with beefy flavor. The bits of meat packed into a puck shape glistened beneath a salty, lemony crown of diced herbs that added a welcome zing. Thick potato chips provided a sturdy platform for scooping up the succulent cuts.

Service was polite but sometimes uneven, which may be because the restaurant only recently opened. Still, the overall experience was delightful. The Crescent Hotel-Fort Worth is uniquely designed to accommodate refined palates, cocktail lovers, and lounging sports fans — a lofty goal and one that may pay off in an ever more competitive local dining scene.