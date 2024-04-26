Online video poker is one of the virtual casino games where the player’s decisions have a real impact on the outcome of the game. This is good news for all strategists and for all those who don’t really appreciate relying entirely on their lucky stars. If you fall into this category of players, this guide is for you! After reading this short article, at least you will have basic thoughts that will form the foundation of your efforts to win this game as much as possible. One thing is for sure: you can play video poker and have fun at the same time!

Learn the Rules and Basics to Know How to Play Video Poker Well

Many online players still get confused between video poker games and slot machines. This is a big mistake! Despite having the same origins, these two categories of games are very different, be it in their objectives, rules, or even game progress.

If you don’t already know, it’s important to remedy the situation. You can’t consider increasing your chances of winning if you don’t know how to play video poker. But don’t panic! Like most other online casino games, video poker has relatively simple rules that are accessible to “everyone.”

Whether you are completely new to the game or already have some knowledge of it, you can learn all the important rules and elements to quickly become an experienced player. You will also understand the benefits of applying strategy to this online casino game even more than others. Once you have these basics down, you can move on to the next step.

Video Poker Strategy Table

If you have learned your lesson well, you should now know that in video poker, everything revolves around the decisions you make after the first card is dealt. The number and nature of the cards you choose to change (or not) do matter. The “luck” factor is certainly there because you cannot accurately predict the cards that will be given to you. But your choices can greatly influence it.

And that’s undoubtedly the most exciting thing about video poker. In these games, the casino’s natural advantage can be greatly reduced if the player manages to determine, depending on the situation, the choice that offers the best probability and rate of winning. This is the essence of video poker strategy: helping you always make the best choices!

This usually involves studying an infinite number of game patterns and becoming very knowledgeable about probability calculations. But rest assured! Other specialists in the field and gaming enthusiasts have done it for you. The research results are presented in the form of a video poker strategy table, which is very easy to find online. The table summarizes various early-game situations and outlines the best decisions to make to optimize your chances of winning.

By consulting them, you will learn, for example, that when you have a pair of weak cards and a strong card among your starting 5 cards, the best decision to make is to keep only the strong cards and replace the other 4 cards. Thus, you will have a greater chance of getting a strong pair in the end, with a payout at stake.

Another example: if you get two non-identical strong cards and three other cards after the initial dealing, the wisest course of action is to keep the first two cards and replace the other three cards. You will then have a great chance of getting at least one strong pair of cards after the second dealing.

So, what are you waiting for?