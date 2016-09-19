Off Asides on Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins, Momentum

CIRCUS FACE SAYS THESE TWO WILL SWAP SPIT BEFORE THE COWBOYS MAKE IT TO THE PLAYOFFS IF THEY LOSE AGAINST THE REDSKINS TODAY.

It’s hard to think of a Game 2 as a must-win contest in a 16-game season. But the Cowboys are 0-1 after last Sunday’s loss to the NY Giants. Today they’re facing the Eagles at noon in Philadelphia, where the fans are more cracked than the Liberty Bell. Philly fans threw snow-covered batteries at Santa Claus during a halftime show and brutally murdered him on national television. The mayor urinated on the corpse while all the children laughed. They’re psychos and I detest the … what’s that?

Oh, Hazel the Research Assistant reminds me that the Cowboys are playing the defending NFC East champion Washington Redskins today, not the Eagles. Hazel’s research skills are invaluable to this column.

The rivalry between the Cowboys and Redskins dates back to the 1800s, when Gen. George Armstrong Custer was starting qb. He lost his Super Bowl big time.

How slim are the Cowboys chances at making the playoffs if they drop to an 0-2 start against NFC East rivals?

Hazel calls Circus Face, a local bookie, to get the odds.

“Donald Trump has better odds of French-kissing Rosie O’Donnell … at a gay rally … in Mexico,” he says.

“This column is nonpartisan,” Hazel says. “Please even up things by making an equally disparaging analogy about Hillary Clinton. Or is it a metaphor?”

“Hillary Clinton can kiss my fat, pimply ass.”

“Good enough.”

Earlier this morning, I was stocking up on Honey Smacks and turkey jerky at the grocery store when I overheard a conversation between a customer and a clerk that illustrated the importance of today’s contest.

CUSTOMER: What time do the Cowboys play today?

CLERK: Noon, I think.

There you have it. This game is crucial.

A pessimist might say our starting quarterback has lost every single game he has ever played in the NFL; our rookie running back has rushed for 51 yards total, meaning he hasn’t even run the length of a football field in his career; and our top receiver is a head case who can’t seem to hang on to the ball at crunch time.

An optimist might say suicide is painless.

Hazel refuses to stand for the national anthem in protest of dry dog food. Why is everyone trying to politicize my column today? The Cowboys are hanging on for their lives. We need to stay focused!

The Cowboys receive the opening kickoff, and qb Dak Prescott throws a pass to Bryant. He drops it. Oh boy. Momentum sways toward the Redskins.

But then something surprising happens on the way to the slaughter. The Cowboys catch fire. Prescott starts connecting with Bryant and Cole Beasley. The offense marches downfield. But, like last week, they stall in the red zone and settle for a field goal.

Hazel hacks into a certain home computer and discovers highly suspicious information. Prescott owns Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey on his fantasy football team. Very interesting.

I’m about to publish a story under the headline, “Traitorous Prescott purposely tanks in red zone to benefit his fantasy team!” when he drives the team to a touchdown to take a 10-0 lead. Like the late Gilda Radner might have said during one of those SNL Rosanna Rosanna Danna skits that wasn’t the least bit funny but was popular for some reason (probably because the masses are complete morons), never mind.

The Cowboys take a 13-10 lead at the midway point. Hazel is so nervous that she snores louder than usual during her halftime nap.

“Wake up! I need halftime stats!” I yell.

“Hey, dude, you’re the one sleeping,” Hazel said. “You’re dreaming about trying to wake me, but I’m wide awake.”

I’m unable to determine which of us is sleeping and which is awake, but it doesn’t matter because the second half has started and Redskins qb Kirk Cousins is shredding the Cowboys secondary.

Redskins 17, Cowboys 13.

“If the Cowboys would have converted just one of their two first-half field goals into a touchdown, they’d be winning this game,” I say.

“Gee, Maynard, you can ‘cipher numbers. Congratulations on your eighth-grade education,” Hazel said.

“I don’t like your attitude,” I say.

“You’re still dreaming,” Hazel says. “I would never speak to you with such disrespect.”

“Oh, OK” I say, although I don’t really feel asleep. But whatever.

Bashing Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has become popular of late, but I love how the coach follows a second half touchdown with an onside kick after taking a 20-17 lead in the third quarter. It’s unexpected. Sure, the Redskins recover the ball, but give Garrett credit for making such a ballsy call. I really like his style and how he … .

Oh, crap. The Redskins take advantage of the short field and kick a field goal to tie the game at 20 apiece. Momentum shifts and the Redskins soon take a 23-20 lead.

Garrett, you incompetent asshole! You should be selling used cars in Johnson County not leading America’s Team!

The Redskins are on the verge of taking a 30-20 lead when safety Barry Church intercepts a Cousins pass in the Dallas end zone to prevent a TD. Momentum switches back to Dallas. The offense comes alive

Momentum is a fickle thing.

“Hazel, track down Momentum and see if he is available for an interview.”

Five minutes later, I’m getting the scoop.

OFF ASIDES: Why do you switch between teams so often?

MOMENTUM: My parents divorced when I was a child. My subsequent intimacy issues subconsciously prompt me to change loyalties randomly during games. Sue me.

Bryant’s penchant for dropping the ball rubs off on Ezekiel Elliott, who fumbles twice in the second half before being yanked. Former Redskin — for’ ‘Skin? — turned Cowboys rb Alfred Morris scampers for a touchdown to put the Cowboys back on top, 27-23.

The defense stops the Redskins on a late fourth-quarter drive, giving the Cowboys offense the ball with less than two minutes remaining. All Prescott has to do is make one first down and the Cowboys will run out the clock and win the game. But Prescott goes three and out, giving the Redskins the ball at their own 10-yard line. Cousins can win the game if he can go 90 yards in a minute and half. He can’t.

I call Momentum to thank him, but he tells me to go to hell. Therefore, I have no ending for this column … other than GO COWBOYS!