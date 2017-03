Jerry Austin has been teaching ceramics at UNT for 31 years. He has announced his imminent retirement, and this weekend is your last opportunity to see the show of his pottery at UNT on the Square. His path took him from UT to East Texas State to LSU before bringing him here in 1982 to establish the school’s ceramics program.

Currents: A Survey of Recent Works, thru Sun. UNT on the Square, 109 Elm St, Denton. 940-565-4027.