It’s not often we get to celebrate the opening of a new venue in this space, so let’s hear it for the Aledo Art Collective. The grand opening features food and drinks from nearby businesses (including East Parker Coffee Co., which is next door to the gallery) and takes place this Saturday afternoon.

Grand opening, 4-8pm Sat. Aledo Art Collective, 108 Jearl St, Aledo. 817-454-0797.