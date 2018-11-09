1) Happy Friday! Did you read this week’s music feature? Tennessee Dixon, the subject of that verbiage, is releasing the physical copies of his new album Dream Up Over Yonder at Lola’s tonight, with Andy Pickett opening and Convoy and the Cattlemen in the headlining spot. Doors are at 8, show starts at 9, it’s all ages, and cover is $10. Here’s an official Tennessee Dixon video for his song “Baby Girl”:

2) If you go to the Hive tonight (2801 St Louis Ave), you can watch people blow fire apparently, because the DIY spot is hosting something called the Dragon’s Breath Festival. The Facebook invite mentions things like Tribal LifeArt Basshead Society, “traveling, eclectic creatives,” and “one night of wonder and free spiritness, without judgement.” Renaissance and/or tribal costumes are encouraged, and all of that says to me that if you go to this thing, you may run into someone you’ve met or seen while purchasing a bong. Event is all ages, cover is $5, and these DJs will be providing beats: Bassheadsociety, Nathan Biby, Neon Kempton, Bre´ Chancellor, DJ Dirtyclean, and Carlos Lehder, the co-founder of the Medellin drug cartel. I don’t know if this video depicts the DJ Dirtyclean who is performing, but it apparently depicts a DJ Dirtyclean:

3) DJ RIKKI DONT is busting jams out at Off the Record (715 Magnolia) on Saturday night. Free, 21+, starts at 10pm.

4) Lola’s Saloon (2736 6th) has a stoner-rock show Saturday night that starts at 9pm with Stone Machine electric and features Wo Fat and King Buffalo in the subsequent slots. All ages, doors at 8, cover is $10. Here’s King Buffalo getting Pink Floydish at the El Rey:

5) Also on Saturday: Comedian Michele Wolf is performing at the Texas Theater, but it’s probably sold out. But fuck is she funny, and I bet she has a lot of choice things to say in the wake of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation and other depressing developments that have transpired over the past month or so. Here’s the ticketing link if you want to jump on this, and here’s a video of her “Salute to Abortions” clip on her Netflix show, The Break: