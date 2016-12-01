1) Have you caught that KAWS exhibit at the Modern yet? Check it off your to-do list on Friday night, at the museum’s First Friday’s DELIVERED party from 6-11pm. You can walk through KAWS’ giant-sized pop-art installation until 10pm, and the $10 admission ticket includes the evening’s live music component: Telegraph Canyon’s Chris Johnson at 7p, Austin synth pop band Blue Healer at 8, and local sexwave(!) legends Burning Hotels at 9. With a predicted low of 49 degrees, Friday night also presents a great opportunity to wear your favorite fall fashion accessories, like scarves, warm hats, or NBA-branded sweatbands.

Here’s a brief background on KAWS:

2) Also on Friday: Steve Gnash Album Release Party at the Boiled Owl. Probably need to grab one of these Dreamy Life-pressed cassette tapes, friends. You also don’t want to miss future music performance legend Steve Gnash; I don’t want to make him out to be anything that he isn’t, but Steve Gnash shows are at the very least unconventional, and often unpredictable. Son of Stan headline, and Same Brain and Beat Bums fill the two opening spots.

This is the debut single from international pop star Steve Gnash:

3) I’ll be honest: I wasn’t that into David Bowie until I saw The Life Aquatic with Steve Zizzou, in which Brazilian musician Seu Jorge’s gentle, bossa nova’d acoustic versions of Bowie’s hits envelope some of the most emotionally striking scenes. Additional real talk: sometimes I prefer the Life Aquatic versions to the originals, because they really feel heartbreaking to me. Ergo, if I go to the Texas Theater in Dallas on Saturday night to see Seu Jorge play all those songs, I might get a little leaky around the eyes. Not sure why this hasn’t yet sold out, but if your Saturday remains uncluttered with plans made in advance, I’d recommend this one – especially if you are fan of Wes Anderson movies. The tickets are kinda pricey (They’re $52 online or $55 day of the show), but I think it’s worth it.

This one always gets me:

4) Also on Saturday (and right by the Texas Theater, in fact): a garage-punk show at Carnival Barker’s Ice Cream. The bands are all playing short sets, starting with Same Brain at 8, Teenage Sexx at 8:30, Thyroids at 9, and LOAFERS at 9:30. The show is free, but the bands will graciously accept tips.

5) Put this in your phone calendar, because it doesn’t happen until Wednesday 12/7, and that seems like an eternity from now: Live Oak FREE SHOW, feat. FEA, Panic Volcanic, and Heater. This week’s Weekly has a review of the new Heater 7-inch I wrote; if any of that appeals to you, it seems like they should be your new favorite band. Panic Volcanic always puts on an entertaining show – they have a new album out in the spring, so they’re probably rocking new material, and FEA describe themselves as “chicana punk rock out of San Antonio, Texas,” which sounds pretty badass to me; in my experience, San Antonio is kind of punker than anywhere else I’ve been in Texas. But FEA is also the side band of drummer Phanie Diaz and bassist Jenn Alva, the rhythm section of the Alamo City indie-rock stalwarts Girl In a Coma. Not sure if the show is free, but the 50-cent beer promo is still on.

Learn more about FEA: