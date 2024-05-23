Tabor Farms: Harvest to Market Saturday, June 1, 2024 | 8-9:30 AM

Urban farming is big in North Texas and getting bigger! But what does it take to go from harvest to market? Learn about that and more during free Locally Grown Farm Experiences. Presented by Texas Health Community Hope, the series features hands-on activities at a variety of local farms in our community. Spend a morning “on the farm” and learn from urban farmers firsthand, gain growing tips, and discover how we can all support local farmers in their efforts to enhance community well-being.

The spring series continues with another opportunity for digging into the urban farming scene. On Saturday, June 1, head to one of Fort Worth’s hidden gems, Tabor Farms, for “Harvest to Market.” You’ll get a chance to check out the farm and learn what it takes for urban farmers to get their harvest picked, prepped, and ready for the market. You’ll also learn about the ins & outs of urban farming and how you can support urban farms like Tabor Farms. You may even walk away with a few giveaways! The event is FREE but advanced registration is required. Registration is open until May 31 or until the class is filled. Note, this event is designed for adults 18 years or older. Space is limited so sign up today at locallygrowntabor.eventbrite.com.