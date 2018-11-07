OPENING

Border (R) This Swedish Gothic romance film stars Eva Melander as a facially deformed Swedish cop who falls in love with a man (Eero Milonoff) with a similar deformity. Also with Jörgen Thorsson, Ann Petrén, Sten Ljunggren, Kjell Wilhelmsen, and Rakel Wärmländer. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Burning (NR) Steven Yeun (TV’s The Walking Dead) stars in this Korean thriller as part of a love triangle with a carefree woman (Jeon Jong-seo) and a day laborer with mental delusions. (Yoo Ah-in). Also with Kim Soo-kyung, Choi Seung-ho, Mun Seong-kun, and Min Bok-gi. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Grinch (PG) This time, Universal Studios’ animation outfit tries to make a full-length film out of Dr. Seuss’ Christmas fable. Voices by Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, and Angela Lansbury. Narration by Pharrell Williams. (Opens Friday)

In a Relationship (NR) This romantic comedy stars Emma Roberts and Michael Angarano as a long-term couple considering breaking up while their friends (Patrick Gibson and Dree Hemingway) start their own romance. Also with Jay Ellis, Greta Lee, Janet Montgomery, and Melora Walters. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Intimate Strangers (NR) This Korean comedy is about four friends (Cho Jin-woong, Lee Seo-jin, Yoo Hae-jin, and Yum Jung-ah) whose parlor game of sharing all their recent messages on their smartphones starts to reveal uncomfortable secrets about themselves. Also with Kim Ji-Soo, Song Ha-yoon, and Ji Woo. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Lez Bomb (NR) Jenna Laurenzo writes, directs, and stars in this comedy as a closeted lesbian whose plans to come out to her family over Thanksgiving are thwarted by circumstances. Also with Caitlin Mehner, Elaine Hendrix, Steve Guttenberg, Deirdre O’Connell, Kevin Pollak, Cloris Leachman, and Bruce Dern. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Liz and the Blue Bird (NR) This Japanese anime film is about two teenage girls (voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki and Nao Tôyama) realizing that their friendship might be ending soon. Additional voices by Miyu Honda, Konomi Fujimura, Yuri Yamaoka, Shiori Sugiura, and Tomoyo Kurosawa. (Opens Friday)

Outlaw King (R) Chris Pine stars in this historical war film as Robert the Bruce, the Scottish leader who repels a larger English invasion force in the 14th century. Also with Stephen Dillane, Rebecca Robin, Billy Howle, Paul Blair, Sam Spruell, and James Cosmo. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Overlord (R) Jovan Adepo and Wyatt Russell star in this science-fiction horror film as two Allied soldiers who find a secret Nazi lab that has created monsters. Also with Mathilde Olivier, Pilou Asbæk, John Magaro, Iain de Caestecker, Dominic Applewhite, and Bokeem Woodbine. (Opens Friday)

A Private War (R) Rosamund Pike stars in this biopic of combat journalist Marie Colvin. Also with Jamie Dornan, Tom Hollander, Greg Wise, Faye Marsay, and Stanley Tucci. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

River Runs Red (NR) This cop thriller stars John Cusack as a burned-out veteran who decides to take justice into his own hands regarding two white officers (Luke Hemsworth and Gianni Capaldi) who get away with shooting an unarmed black man. Also with George Lopez, Briana Evigan, RJ Mitte, and Taye Diggs. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Thugs of Hindostan (NR) This Indian blockbuster is about a group of 18th-century freedom fighters trying to liberate the Indian subcontinent from British rule. Starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Lloyd Owen, Abdul Quadir Amin, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub, and Amitabh Bachchan. (Opens Friday)

NOW PLAYING

Air Strike (NR) This Chinese World War II drama stars Liu Ye and Fan Bingbing as resistance fighters trying to keep Japanese forces from destroying an important installation. Also with Bruce Willis, Song Seung-heon, William Wai-Ting Chan, Huang Shengyi, Nicholas Tse, Rumer Willis, and Adrien Brody.

Bad Times at the El Royale (R) Finally, a Pulp Fiction clone actually worthy of standing beside the original. Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) directs this thriller set during the Nixon administration at a once-grand resort hotel on Lake Tahoe, where a group of strangers and their criminal plots intersect during the offseason. Goddard is awfully clever about the way these different people intersect and in his use of music. (As a down-on-her-luck Motown singer, Cynthia Erivo sings numerous covers and makes an impression among better-known actors.) Perhaps the film doesn’t have enough of a payoff for its 141 minutes, but it wears that running time very lightly and throws in so many plot twists that you’ll have fun just following them. Also with Jeff Bridges, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Xavier Dolan, Shea Whigham, Nick Offerman, and Chris Hemsworth.

Beautiful Boy (R) Based on the memoirs by David and Nicolas Sheff, this drama stars Steve Carell as a successful freelance journalist who watches his teenage son (Timothée Chalamet) become a meth addict. Director Felix van Groeningen smartly adopts a non-linear structure that mimics the tedium of addiction and its cycles of relapse, rehab, and sobriety. The acting here is pretty faultless, too, with Chalamet proficiently imitating the tics and cravings and fits of depression of a tweaker. Yet while van Groeningen’s wish to avoid a tidy and uplifting resolution is admirable, it still feels like he’s just piling misery on top of misery like he did in his Belgian film The Broken Circle Breakdown. David Sheff’s book is far more wrenching than this well-intentioned film. Also with Maura Tierney, Amy Ryan, Kaitlyn Dever, Andre Royo, LisaGay Hamilton, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Timothy Hutton.

Bohemian Rhapsody (PG-13) That PG-13 rating is the first sign that something is wrong with this Queen biopic. Rami Malek stars as Freddie Mercury, who rebels against his Parsi family by embracing rock and roll. The story has all the continuity of a playlist on shuffle, as success seems to come out of nowhere for the band and hit follows hit with little insight into the odd creative process that the band went through. The project appeals to none of the strengths of X-Men director Bryan Singer. This bad movie is almost redeemed by a blazing performance by Malek, who plays the piano and struts around on the stage with Mercury’s particular swagger that’s manly and queeny at the same time. This actor deserves to headline better movies than this one. Also with Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Ben Hardy, Allen Leech, Aidan Gillen, Aaron McCusker, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers.

Crazy Rich Asians (PG-13) A romantic comedy that both you and your old Chinese grandmother can enjoy. Based on Kevin Kwan’s comic novel, the story is about a Chinese-American professor (Constance Wu) who suddenly learns that her handsome boyfriend of a year (Henry Golding) is from an incredibly wealthy family in Singapore, where he takes her for his best friend’s wedding. Director Jon M. Chu has some trouble accommodating a large canvas of relatives, and the subplot with the guy’s cousin (Gemma Chan) watching her perfect-seeming marriage fall apart is particularly balky. Still, the film uses its largely Mandarin soundtrack well and lovingly takes in Singapore’s premier tourist attractions. The deep supporting cast helps save the money from being more than wealth porn, with the rapper Awkwafina stealing the show as the heroine’s bleached-blonde best friend. Also with Michelle Yeoh, Chris Pang, Sonoya Mizuno, Ronny Chieng, Lisa Lu, Jing Lusi, Nico Santos, Remy Hii, Pierre Png, Kris Aquino, Harry Shum Jr., and Ken Jeong.

First Man (PG-13) Not great, but terribly impressive. The latest film by Damien Chazelle is this historical drama about Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), portraying the recessive astronaut as a taciturn loner tormented by his 2-year-old daughter’s death, throwing himself into his work to numb the pain. This is based on James R. Hansen’s exhaustively researched book, but the drama is provided by Chazelle, who makes sure we hear every creak in the metal ships as they fly through space and feel the terrifying danger of early space flight. Fans of Chazelle’s earlier films like La La Land and Whiplash may not respond to the emotional restraint shown here, but others may like his willingness and ability to do something else. We touch the stars here, just as we did in Chazelle’s last film. Also with Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Corey Stoll, Ethan Embry, Pablo Schreiber, Christopher Abbott, Olivia Hamilton, Ciarán Hinds, Lukas Haas, Shea Whigham, Patrick Fugit, Cory Michael Smith, and Kyle Chandler.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (PG) It’s the same plot! They used the same plot! Jack Black reprises his role as R.L. Stine (a much smaller part this time), as a couple of boys (Jeremy Ray Taylor and Caleel Harris) who weren’t interesting enough to make it into the cast of Stranger Things discover a book that unleashes all the monsters from Stine’s books on their small town. The movie gets a few stray laughs from the adults in the cast (particularly Ken Jeong as a neighbor who goes way overboard on his Halloween decorations), but cue a bunch of CGI monsters that aren’t scary and contrived hijinks. You’re much better off watching the other kiddie-horror film this season that stars Jack Black. Also with Wendi McLendon-Covey, Madison Iseman, Bryce Cass, and Chris Parnell.

Halloween (R) Gives the Laurie Strode-Michael Myers feud the finale that fans deserve. Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the series in this sequel to the iconic 1978 slasher film that ignores all the movies in between (except for Easter eggs littered throughout the film). Forty years after the events of the first movie, Michael escapes from his mental asylum, and Laurie has spent all those decades training herself to kill him. In his first foray into horror, David Gordon Green imitates the look and decor of John Carpenter’s original movie as closely as possible without forgetting to portray its heroine as someone dangerous. This is the Michael Myers we have missed. Also with Will Patton, Judy Greer, Miles Robbins, Haluk Bilginer, Andi Matichak, Rhian Rees, and P.J. Soles. — Chase Whale

The Hate U Give (PG-13) Sometimes in life, you just need a black girl standing on the hood of a car and telling you to burn down this whole rotten world that white people built. That’s the unlikely pass that this teen movie adapted from Angie Thomas’ novel comes to. Amandla Stenberg plays a teenage girl who watches her unarmed African-American childhood friend (Algee Smith) get shot by a white cop during a traffic stop. The resulting media uproar gets her harassed by both other cops and the local gang kingpin (Anthony Mackie), who used to employ her dad. The film covers a great deal of ground without tripping over itself, and veteran director George Tillman Jr. weaves the different plot threads and characters together until the film is as dense as a George Eliot novel. In tackling such thorny social and racial issues, this teen film is something rare and valuable. Also with Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Common, Sabrina Carpenter, K.J. Apa, Dominique Fishback, Lamar Johnson, TJ Wright, and Issa Rae.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (PG) What’s weirder, torture-porn director Eli Roth making a kids’ movie for Disney, or the fact that his movie kinda works? The Hostel filmmaker adapts John Bellairs’ novel about an orphaned boy in the 1950s (Owen Vaccaro) who goes to live with his eccentric uncle (Jack Black) and discovers that he’s a warlock fighting the forces of evil. Black is well-matched with Cate Blanchett as a platonic next-door neighbor with similar magical powers, which makes up for Vaccaro’s weepy presence in the lead role. No matter, the real story here is how well Roth tones down his horror-movie skills for the younger set without losing his distinctiveness or his macabre sense of humor. His evocation of a white-bread American suburb haunted by terrors reminds you of Tim Burton during his glory days. Also with Kyle MacLachlan, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sunny Suljic, Lorenza Izzo, and Colleen Camp.

Hunter Killer (R) This submarine film was made before 2016, and does it ever show. Gerard Butler stars as a U.S. nuclear sub captain who must avert a war with Russia by transporting the country’s president (Alexander Diachenko) to safety after he’s deposed by a coup. This is far more watchable than most of Butler’s recent films, if you can ignore the weirdness of the Russian characters speaking English to one another. Weirder still is the whole vibe that the Americans and Russians can save the world if they work together. Had we seen this three years ago, it would have looked like a perfectly ordinary submarine flick. Now it looks hopelessly dated. Also with Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, Caroline Goodall, Toby Stephens, Mikhail Gorovoy, Zane Holtz, Michael Trucco, and the late Michael Nyqvist.

Indivisible (PG-13) At last, a Christian film good enough that nonbelievers can actually watch. Justin Bruening plays an Army chaplain who tries to hold his marriage together after serving in Iraq and suffering from PTSD. The movie acknowledges that praying more won’t be enough to solve the protagonist’s problems. Even better, the film doesn’t drag, and the combat action is filmed in a convincing manner. If evangelical movies were better, they’d be at least as good as this one. Also with Sarah Drew, Jason George, Madeline Carroll, Tanner Stine, Skye P. Marshall, Michael O’Neill, and Tia Mowry-Harddrict.

Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) Rowan Atkinson shows his age in this third film starring him as the bumbling British secret agent. By now, we know that when Johnny crows about his vintage Aston Martin’s gas mileage, it’ll end up stranded on the road, and when he and Agent Bough (Ben Miller) pose as French waiters in a restaurant, they’ll set the place on fire. The character is stuck in place, and screenwriter William Davies can’t think of a new place for him to go, nor can he think of funny new characters to bring Johnny into contact with. Atkinson is 63 and no longer as limber as he once was, and he continues never to have found a suitable collaborator since Richard Curtis went into artistic decline. Also with Olga Kurylenko, Jake Lacy, Adam James, Charles Dance, Edward Fox, Michael Gambon, and Emma Thompson.

Night School (PG-13) Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are the surest bets in African-American comedy right now, and they don’t disappoint in this one, even if the material doesn’t really deserve their talents. Hart plays a high-school dropout who resolves to get his GED so he can feel worthy of his gorgeous, educated fiancée (Megalyn Echikunwoke), and Haddish plays his hard-nosed instructor who won’t accept his glad-handing attempts to skate through her course. The supporting players are wasted and some of the set pieces are creakily contrived, but the script’s honest handling of learning disabilities and the skills of its two lead actors are enough to earn it a gentleman’s C. Also with Taran Killam, Rob Riggle, Romany Malco, Al Madrigal, Ben Schwartz, Anne Winters, Keith David, Fat Joe, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Nobody’s Fool (R) Tiffany Haddish stars in Tyler Perry’s latest comedy as a recently released ex-convict who determines to get revenge on the person who’s been catfishing her sister (Tika Sumpter). Also with Amber Riley, Mehcad Brooks, Omari Hardwick, Missi Pyle, and Whoopi Goldberg.

The Nun (R) Yet another instance of filmmakers jumping out from behind a tree and saying “Boo!” when you already saw their clothes sticking out from behind the trunk. This prequel to The Conjuring takes place in 1952, when a Vatican investigator (Demián Bichir) and a young novice (Taissa Farmiga) are sent to a convent in rural Romania where a nun has recently hanged herself. There, they encounter the demon nun (Bonnie Aarons) in various disguises. Director Corin Hardy leans heavily on the Catholic imagery and the pre-modern setting to give all this a spooky atmosphere. It doesn’t work. Farmiga’s best efforts are wasted. Also with Jonas Bloquet, Ingrid Bisu, Sandra Teles, Lynette Gaza, and Charlotte Hope.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (PG) Like having a thousand-pound block of marzipan dropped on your head. Mackenzie Foy plays a teenage girl in the 19th century who is looking for her late mother’s Christmas present when she finds a gateway to a magical world full of flowers, candy, and gingerbread. This is co-directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, neither of whom have the capability to render this fantasy world as anything other than groaning under the weight of set decoration that upstages the waterlogged dramatics about finding your inner strength. A few minutes of Misty Copeland dancing can’t make up for that, nor can Keira Knightley playing a sugarplum fairy who’s weirdly turned on by her army of tin soldiers. (“Boys in uniform with weapons sends a quiver right through me!”) Also with Helen Mirren, Jayden Fowora-Knight, Richard E. Grant, Eugenio Derbez, Sergei Polunin, Matthew Macfadyen, Ellie Bamber, and Morgan Freeman.

The Old Man & the Gun (PG-13) If this is Robert Redford’s last screen role, it’s a beautiful way to go out. David Lowery’s film dramatizes the true story of Forrest Tucker, the gentleman bank robber (whose last home was in Fort Worth) who robbed banks well into his 70s. Redford is a delight in every scene he’s in, capturing the thief’s good-natured charm that allows him to escape prisons and romance a rancher (Sissy Spacek). Somehow, this feels more streamlined than Lowery’s other low-budget films, even though the entire half with Casey Affleck as a burned-out Dallas cop is a drag on the proceedings. Just see this for Lowery’s devoted homage to 1970s caper films and Redford’s slick portrait of someone compelled to act as he does. Also with Danny Glover, Tom Waits, Tika Sumpter, John David Washington, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Elisabeth Moss.

Silencio (R) Lorena Villarreal’s thriller stars Melina Matthews as a woman seeking a buried treasure in Mexico to save her son’s life. Also with John Noble, Michael Chauvet, Ian Garcia Monterrubio, Hoze Melendez, Tina Romero, and Rupert Graves.

A Simple Favor (R) A massive improvement on the Darcey Bell novel that this is adapted from, this delicious and well-cast thriller stars Anna Kendrick as a mom blogger who spearheads the search when her glamorous, mysterious new best friend (Blake Lively) suddenly disappears. This is a canny career move for Paul Feig, allowing him to do something different without completely abandoning his strengths as a filmmaker after the flop of his Ghostbusters remake. He plays up the comedy in this mystery plot, and there’s a great comic rapport between Kendrick as a dork hiding a dark secret and Lively as a sociopathic seductress with a flair for withering put-downs. Everybody involved here comes out of it in a new light. Also with Henry Golding, Linda Cardellini, Rupert Friend, Ian Ho, Joshua Satine, and Andrew Rannells.

The Sisters Brothers (R) Jacques Audiard is known for making contemporary crime thrillers in his native France, but a Western is a good fit for him as he makes his first English-language film. John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix play assassins and brothers named Sisters who roam the West Coast in 1851 looking to find and kill a dandified scout (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his scientist friend (Riz Ahmed). Audiard and cinematographer Benoît Debie create some beautiful visuals of the Spanish countryside (standing in for 19th-century America), but the director isn’t afraid of spattering blood during the film’s numerous shootout sequences. Reilly’s decency anchors the film as a man grown weary of killing and looking after his alcoholic, loose-cannon brother and just wants to go back home to his farm. Also with Allison Tolman, Carol Kane, and Rutger Hauer.

Smallfoot (PG) Astonishing just how little happens in this movie over such a long period of time. This animated film is set in a fundamentalist community of Himalayan yetis who are taught that humans don’t exist, until one yeti (voiced by Channing Tatum) encounters a ratings-hungry British nature TV host (voiced by James Corden) and throws both the yetis and the humans into chaos. Director/co-writer Karey Kirkpatrick has not brought his best material here, and the musical numbers only pad out the running time without contributing anything fresh. The title is appropriate, since the movie will leave a small footprint on your memory. Additional voices by Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, Common, Yara Shahidi, Danny DeVito, and LeBron James.

A Star Is Born (R) There’s stuff in this remake that the previous versions of this story don’t have. Bradley Cooper stars in this show-business tragedy as a country-rock star on his way down who falls in love with and marries a pop star (Lady Gaga) on her way up. Making his filmmaking debut, Cooper directs this with more competence than flair, but he’s quite good with atmosphere (whether he’s in a cramped drag bar or on a dusty ranch in Arizona) and he sings well enough to be credible as a music star who fills up arenas. The movie misses a chance to comment on how stardom is different now than in previous years, but Lady Gaga turns out to be a trump card. Casting a first-time movie actor as a character much like herself is no guarantee of a good performance, but she delivers both on the humor and the tragedy of the role here, as well as the character’s musical chops. Also with Sam Elliott, Andrew Dice Clay, Rafi Gavron, Anthony Ramos, Ron Rifkin, Eddie Griffin, and Dave Chappelle.

Suspiria (R) The best horror remake ever. Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) redoes Dario Argento’s 1977 horror film set at a dance academy in Berlin, with Argento’s wacky, baroque decor replaced by a drab, brutalist look for the school, and Guadagnino and cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom make you feel the rising damp in the place. The school is a front for a coven of witches, investigated by both a new American student (Dakota Johnson) and an old German psychiatrist (Lutz Ebersdorf, a.k.a. Tilda Swinton made up to look like an 80-year-old man). The dullness of the school is offset by some spectacular and violent modern dance numbers choreographed by Damien Jalet and some horrific sequences centered on mutilation of the female body. The film’s reference to Germany’s historical guilt makes it a haunting piece of work told in the dancers’ slashing movements. Also with Mia Goth, Angela WInkler, Alek Wek, Sylvie Testud, Ingrid Caven, Elena Fokina, Renée Soutendijk, Malgorzata Bela, and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Venom (PG-13) Terrible, but also kinda fun. Tom Hardy stars in this Marvel Comics adaptation as a disgraced journalist who becomes infected with an alien organism that allows him to change into a bulletproof beast that bites off people’s heads. The plot makes no sense and director Ruben Fleischer can’t do much with all the CGI in this thing, but Hardy gives the funniest performance of his career in slapstick sequences where he’s not in control of his body. The moments with the alien speaking to him in a voice only he can hear are pretty funny, too. This would have been awesome if the filmmakers had only had the courage to go the full Deadpool with this material. Also with Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, Reid Scott, Melora Walters, and Woody Harrelson.

DALLAS EXCLUSIVES

Bodied (R) Calum Worthy stars in this comedy as a white graduate student who sparks a campus outrage when he decides to write his thesis on battle rap. Also with Jackie Long, Rory Uphold, Walter Perez, Shoniqua Shandai, Debra Wilson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Charlamagne tha God.

Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (NR) The latest documentary by Dana Adam Shapiro (Murderball) is about the cheerleaders’ rise to fame in the 1970s and impact on the popular culture.

Free Solo (PG-13) Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s documentary follows rock climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to scale the face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes or gear.

In Search of Greatness (PG-13) This documentary by Gabe Polsky (Red Army) is about athletes considered the greatest in their sport. Starring Wayne Gretzky, Jerry Rice, and Pelé.

Monster Party (NR) This thriller is about three teenagers (Sam Strike, Virginia Gardner, and Brandon Micheal Hall) who break into a mansion that turns out to be hosting a serial killer cult. Also with Julian McMahon, Robin Tunney, Erin Moriarty, Diego Boneta, Bill Engvall, and Lance Reddick.

The Other Side of the Wind (R) Orson Welles’ latest film, assembled from rough documentary footage from the 1940s and filmed footage from the 1970s, stars John Huston as a dying film director trying to complete one last project and contemplating his legacy. Also with Robert Random, Joseph McBride, Lilli Palmer, Edmond O’Brien, Mercedes McCambridge, Susan Strasberg, and Peter Bogdanovich.

Trouble (NR) Anjelica Huston and Bill Pullman star in Theresa Rebeck’s comedy about siblings fighting over the disposal of their late father’s estate. Also with David Morse, Brian d’Arcy James, and Julia Stiles.

Wildlife (PG-13) Adapted from Richard Ford’s novel by Paul Dano, this drama stars Ed Oxenbould as a teenager growing up in 1960 Montana and watching the marriage of his parents (Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan) break apart. Also with Bill Camp.