Restaurateur/chef Jason Boso recently opened Second Rodeo (122 E Exchange Av, 817-240-4959) in Mule Alley in the Stockyards. The spacious restaurant and brewery boasts a retractable roof that tops a spacious “Bar Garden.” We chatted with Boso about the food and live music that will feature Western Swing, Outlaw Country, and Texas blues. Brew Boss Dennis Wehrmann gave us a preview of the beer offerings. You can watch all of our past episodes on IGTV @FortWorthWeekly.