Time for another music video premiere, this one by North Texas electronic band Ishi. Set to “Fly Away” from the newest album by John Mudd (the creative force behind Ishi), the swanky video features a futuristic urban landscape that’s bathed in neon lights. The story alternates between two lovers lounging in a posh hotel and a harrowing motorcycle ride by Mudd, who plays one of the conflicted lovers.

“I don’t want to be the fool that fell for you,” Mudd croons to the mellow synth-pop accompaniments.



Filmed at Dallas’ Sweet Tooth Hotel under the direction of First Eye Media, the video comments on universal tropes of restlessness and escapism. You can follow Ishi on Instagram @IshiMusic.