Zach Galifianakis Signed by Disney for Live-Action Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch, one of the most loved films from the old-school Disney catalog, will now be a live-action film. The announcement was made in early 2023, and since then, part of the cast has also been announced, making the wait all that much more exciting with Zach Galifianakis on board.

The Original Lilo & Stitch

Released by Disney in 2002, Lilo & Stitch takes place on the Island of Hawaii and tells the story of Lilo, a young and lonely girl, and Stitch, a genetically manipulated extraterrestrial experiment, on a long journey to discover love and family.

During its first weekend, the film opened to approximately $35.3 million. Though it gathered favorable reviews and a remarkable 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was not an immediate hit.

However, the film developed a large fanbase over the years and became a cult classic. Lilo & Stitch is often praised for its plot and great messages, especially its emphasis on family.

Zach Galifianakis’ Role in the Film is Still a Mystery

The live-action film is set to be released on May 10, 2024, via Disney’s official streaming platform, Disney Plus. Zach Galifianakis’ role is still under wraps for now, but some fans have already been speculating on what character they think is the perfect fit.

Online opinions include the possibility of him playing one of the villains in the movie, perhaps he will be a member of the troop chasing Stitch to get him away from Lilo and her family. Until Disney shares more information, it’s anyone’s guess.

What we do know is that Dean Fleischer Camp will be the director and that Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is writing the script for this new adaptation.

Galifiniakis’ Official Comeback on Disney

Lilo & Stitch would officially mark the return to the world of cinema for Galifianakis. This will be the second Disney film for him, with the first being A Wrinkle in Time, released in 2018.

Following his franchise roles in The Hangover movies and Due Date, this actor/comedian starred on the big screen many times. Putting aside the big project that once made him famous, Galifianakis has most recently focused his work on television and voice acting.

His excellent work as a voice actor lead many to believe he would play Stitch and give new life to the character. However, this speculation fell quickly once it was announced that the original actor from the first film would provide the voice of Stitch in the live-action version as well.

Even so, the idea of the return of Galifianakis to the big screen is being pleasantly received by his fans. Others are just excited about a new adaptation of a classic Disney film. For now, we can only wait and see.