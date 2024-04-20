The market for beverages infused with THC (the active ingredient in cannabis) is rapidly gaining popularity in many states, including Texas. Major liquor stores such as Specs Liquors are now carrying these products. This trend has piqued the curiosity of Texans who are interested in knowing whether these drinks are legal.

What does federal law say about hemp?

In the year 2018, the Controlled Substances Act was modified to exclude Hemp from the list of controlled substances, thereby making it legal at the federal level. Hemp is a type of the Cannabis sativa L. plant that has a THC concentration of not exceeding 0.3% of a dry-weight basis.This law permits the production, consumption, and sale of Hemp and its derivatives. However, individual states are allowed to regulate hemp production, subject to USDA approval of their plans.

How does Texas regulate THC?

The DSHS Texas Department of State Health Services redefined THCs under the Texas Controlled Substances Act. as of January 2021. The new definition made all THCs illegal except for Delta-9 THC from Hemp, which contains less than 0.3% of THC. This effectively banned Delta-8 and other THC isomers. Then, in 2023, Texas legislators attempted to pass a bill to regulate Hemp more strictly. The bill aimed to ban Delta-8 but allowed up to 0.3% Delta-9 THC.

These developments have made these beverages particularly popular in Fort Worth, known for its progressive stance on cannabis products and alignment with the 2018 Farm Bill’s broader acceptance of hemp-derived goods. Fort Worth residents are now legally enjoying THC beverages that include the psychoactive component of cannabis, complying with state regulations on THC content. This legal shift has spurred significant interest and excitement. One question arises: Are THC beverages becoming Fort Worth’s new favorite way to experience a high?

With their increasing availability, these drinks offer a discreet, convenient, and controlled method of consuming THC. They appeal to both experienced cannabis users and newcomers, helping to establish a substantial niche within Fort Worth’s dynamic cannabis market. This trend reflects a broader movement towards embracing the diverse benefits and pleasures of cannabis in various forms.

Elevate Your Day with Texas’ Top 3 THC Infusions:

Melo THC Seltzer : Refresh Your Spirit, the Melo Way: A refreshing and light beverage, seltzers offer a gentle buzz of 5mg THC per can. They’re perfect for socializing with friends or just sipping on your own. You can choose from two delicious flavors: tantalizing grapefruit and wild berries. The seltzers are available in convenient six-packs, and there are also a variety of packs that you can opt for to try out both flavors.

PAMOS Bellini THC Seltzer: Sip, Savor, Soothe: A sophisticated blend of THC and CBD that promises a balanced and enjoyable experience. PAMOS has three strengths that suit your preference: robust 10mg THC and 2mg CBD per can, milder 5mg THC with 2mg CBD, or subtle 2mg THC and 2mg CBD. These seltzers are available in four packs and come in various exquisite flavors, making them perfect for those who enjoy a finer sip.

8th Wonder THC Seltzer: Wonder in Every Sip: This THC-infused beverage is designed for both beginners and experienced users. Choose your ideal dosage, with options ranging from a mild 2mg to a more potent 8mg of THC per can. 8th Wonder Water provides a refreshing and customizable THC experience in four packs and various flavors.

Get ready for an elevated experience with THC beverages!

There is no need to go out and search for the perfect buzz because we’ve got you covered with our curated collection of THC-infused seltzers, available for easy online ordering and direct delivery to your doorstep. Try Melo THC Seltzer for a refreshing buzz, PAMOS Bellini THC Seltzer for a touch of sophistication, and 8th Wonder Water THC Seltzer for game nights with friends. Get ready to elevate your chill time and take your social gatherings to the next level with our amazing selection of THC seltzers. Proper dosing is the key to unlocking the full potential of your drink. Don’t miss out on a great time. Here’s how to sip safely and enjoy every moment:

Novice Users

Start with 1/2 Can → Light Buzz

Move to 1 Can → Euphoric High

Intermediate Users

Start with 1 Can → Possible Light Buzz

Increase to 2 Cans → Light to Intermediate Buzz

Go up to 3 Cans → Euphoric Buzz

Experienced Users

Start with 1 Can → No Buzz

Move to 2 Cans → Possible Light Buzz

Increase to 3 Cans → Light to Intermediate Buzz

Go up to 4 Cans → Euphoric High

How to Choose High-Quality THC Beverages



There are four main things to keep in mind as you’re researching products and making your selections, including Lab Testing (always opt for lab-tested products to ensure purity and THC accuracy); Trusted Brands (choose well-established brands that provide detailed information on their practices; Legal Compliance (make sure the THC is hemp-derived, aligning with Texas laws); and Ingredient Check (preferred beverages with high-quality, natural ingredients for health and flavor advantages.

Get inspired to try our top picks of THC-infused beverages that are perfectly designed to cater to your unique taste preferences and lifestyle.

Melo THC Seltzer’s delightful grapefruit and wild berry flavors will uplift your spirits. It delivers a light and refreshing buzz, perfect for any social gathering or a relaxing night. Indulge in the luxurious PAMOS Bellini THC Seltzer, featuring exquisite flavors that elevate any gathering. For those who prefer versatility, the 8th Wonder Water THC Seltzer caters to your every need, offering a range of buzz options to satisfy every taste bud. All the selections are third-party lab tested, made with the highest quality, natural ingredients, and sourced from reputable brands, ensuring you sip on safety and quality with every can.

Step into the world of flavorful, hemp-derived THC beverages that promise not just a drink but a whole new experience. To elevate your senses with the perfect THC beverage designed just for you, order online now. Enjoy the convenience of home delivery and have a great time!