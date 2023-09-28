OPENING

Asedio (R) This Spanish cop thriller stars Natalia de Molina as a Madrid officer who stumbles across a web of police corruption that threatens her life. Also with Francisco Reyes, Fran Cantos, Bella Agossou, Jorge Kent, Chani Martín, Efraín Rodríguez, and Lucas Nabor. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

The Blind (PG-13) This biography of Phill Robertson from TV’s Duck Dynasty depicts his debauched life before he saw the light of Jesus Christ. Starring Aron von Andrian, Amelia Eve, Matthew Erick White, Brielle Robillard, Connor Tillman, John Ales, Kerry Knuppe, and Ronan Carroll. (Opens Friday)

Carlos (R) Rudy Valdez’ documentary profiles legendary guitarist Carlos Santana. (Opens Friday)

The Ex Files 4: Marriage Plan (NR) The latest in this Chinese comedy series stars Han Geng, Ryan Zheng, Kelly Yu, Zhang Tian’ai, Zhu Yanmanzi, Luo Mi, and Zeng Mengxue. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Fair Play (R) Alden Ehrenreich and Phoebe Dynevor star in this corporate thriller as a couple working at the same hedge fund who find themselves competing for a promotion. Also with Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, Sebastian de Souza, and Patrick Fischler. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

57 Seconds (R) This thriller stars Josh Hutcherson as a tech blogger who discovers a mysterious artifact that lets him travel back in time by 57 seconds. Also with Morgan Freeman, Lovie Simone, Aaron Jay Rome, Griff Furst, and Greg Germann. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Flora and Son (R) The latest musical by John Carney (Once, Begin Again) stars Eve Hewson as an Irish single mother who tries to mend her difficult relationship with her son (Orén Kinlan). Also with Jack Reynor, Sophie Vavasseur, marcella Plunkett, Paul Reid, Amy Huberman, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Fukrey 3 (NR) The third installment in the Indian comedy franchise stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. (Opens Friday)

Head Count (NR) Aaron Jakubenko stars in this thriller as an escaped prisoner who finds himself taken hostage while on the run. Also with Ryan Kwanten, Melanie Zanetti, Chris Bylsma, Addam Bramich, Polaris Banks, and Jeffrey Staab. (Opens Friday at América Cinemas Fort Worth)

Invisible Beauty (NR) Bethann Hardison co-directs this documentary about her own experiences as a Black model in the fashion industry. Also with Tyson Beckford, Zendaya, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Naomi Campbell. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Kill Room (R) Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman star in this satirical thriller about a gangster whose scheme to use an art gallery for money laundering becomes too successful. Also with Joe Manganiello, Debi Mazar, Mike Doyle, Matthew Maher, Marianne Rendón, Larry Pine, Dree Hemingway, and Maya Hawke. (Opens Friday)

On Fire (PG-13) Peter Facinelli co-directs and stars in this thriller as a patriarch whose family confronts a wildfire in a secluded wilderness location. Also with Fiona Dourif, Asher Angel, Ashlei Foushee, and Lance Henriksen. (Opens Friday)

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (PG) Our lovable pup heroes get new superpowers in this animated sequel. Voices by Mckenna Grace, Marsai Martin, Finn-Lee Epp, Luxton Handspiker, Christian Corrao, Christian Convery, Callum Shoniker, James Marsden, Lil Rel Howery, Kim Kardashian, Kristen Bell, and Taraji P. Henson. (Opens Friday)

Pedakapu 1 (NR) This Telugu-language thriller stars Virat Karrna, Aadukalam Naren, Nagendra Babu, Easwari Rao, Rao Ramesh, and Tanikella Bharani. (Opens Friday)

The Plus One (PG-13) This romantic comedy stars Ashanti as a bride whose best friend’s ex (Cassandra Scerbo) wreaks havoc at her wedding. Also with Jonathan Bennett, Michelle Hurd, Jonathan Stoddard, Cathy Shim, and Cedric the Entertainer. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Saw X (R) The latest in the torture-porn installment stars Tobin Bell as a dying Jigsaw who seeks revenge after being defrauded by quack doctors. Also with Costas Mandylor, Michael Beach, Synnøve Macody Lund, Renata Vaca, Steven Brand, Joshua Okamoto, and Shawnee Smith. (Opens Friday)

Skanda (NR) Ram Pothineni stars in this Indian thriller as a university student pursuing an agenda of revenge against the powerful people who ruined his family. Also with Sreeleela, Saiee Manjrekar, Prince Cecil, Sharath Lohithaswa, and Urvashi Rautela. (Opens Friday)

The Vaccine War (NR) This Indian drama about a group of doctors trying to get the Covid vaccine to the people during the pandemic stars Anupam Kher, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, and Mohan Kapur. (Opens Friday)

Warrior Strong (PG-13) Jordan Johnson-Hinds stars in this sports drama as a man who receives an education while working as an assistant coach at his old high-school basketball team. Also with Stephen Kalyn, Julian Young, Raoul Bhaneja, Rosa Blasi, Macaulee Cassaday, and Andrew Dice Clay. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

NOW PLAYING

Barbie (PG-13) This philosophical statement about being a woman in present-day society is likely the strangest Hollywood blockbuster you’ll see all year, and much more than the crass corporate product it could have been. A perfectly pitched Margot Robbie plays a Barbie doll who has to travel from Barbie Land to our reality to discover why she’s having random thoughts about death. When Ken (Ryan Gosling) follows her into our reality, he likes the sight of men running everything and tries to turn Barbie Land into another patriarchy. All this takes place against a backdrop that’s wholly committed to Barbie-ness, with streets lined with life-size Barbie Dream Houses and more pink than you’ve ever seen in your life. If the storytelling loses a bit in its last third, the loose ends fit a story about the messiness of being a woman (or a man). This girly film is also thoughtful, complex, and funny, and will ensure that you never look at a Barbie doll the same way again. Also with America Ferrera, Arianna Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Beanie Feldstein, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Sharon Rooney, Ritu Arya, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Emerald Fennell, Scott Evans, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Rhea Perlman, and John Cena. Narrated by Helen Mirren.

Blue Beetle (PG-13) The Mexican family at the center of this is enough to make this DC superhero movie feel different. Xolo Maridueña portrays a young man on a U.S. territory in the Caribbean who stumbles onto a suit of armor that gives him superhuman powers and also makes him a target of the evil tech firm that wants it. The movie does drag towards the end when the bad guys square off with the good guy and his familia, but director Angel Manuel Soto does not look overmatched by the scale and special effects, and the humor among the hero’s tightly knit family is both funny and culturally specific, especially with his crackpot uncle (George Lopez) and his abuelita (Adriana Barraza) who mysteriously knows how to handle an automatic firearm. Also with Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, Damián Alcázar, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, and Susan Sarandon.

Bottoms (R) Weirdly like Pitch Perfect with a lot less singing and a lot more face-punching. I’m down for that. Ayo Edebiri and Rachel Sennott play openly gay high-schoolers who found a self-defense club, ostensibly to help girls defend themselves from predators but really to hook up with their respective girl crushes. The two lead actresses have a well-established chemistry, having roomed together in college and collaborated on numerous projects. If the script by Sennott and director/co-writer Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby) is a tad predictable, it leaves lots of room for funny business from the various actors portraying the students and teachers. Even former NFL star Marshawn Lynch contributes laughs as a teacher who reads porn magazines in class. If the right-wing demonization of gay kids leaves you wanting to hit back, here’s the violent knockabout comedy for you. Also with Ruby Cruz, Havana Rose Liu, Kaia Gerber, Nicholas Galitzine, Miles Fowler, Zamani Wilder, Summer Joy Campbell, Virginia Tucker, Wayne Pére, Dagmara Domińczyk, and Punkie Johnson.

Camp Hideout (PG) This kids’ movie stars Ethan Drew as a young man who hides out in a summer camp after stealing a valuable from criminals. Also with Corbin Bleu, Amanda Leighton, Tyler Kowalski, Zion Wyatt, Jenna Raine Simmons, Josh Inocalla, and Christopher Lloyd.

Dumb Money (R) Relive the sweet schadenfreude of the GameStop stock saga, when a large group of small-time investors outsmarted some of Wall Street’s best minds in winter 2021. Paul Dano plays Keith Gill a.k.a. Roaring Kitty, a YouTube poster who notices that big-time hedge funds are shorting the stock of the Grapevine-based video game retailer and encourages his followers to inflate the value of the stock so that the hedge funds will lose money. The filmmakers rely too much on the rah-rah factor of working-class people going up against billionaires. If the villains were interesting, maybe this would be the scathing critique of capitalism that it sets out to be. Still, Dano for once plays a regular guy and is excellent in the part, while Pete Davidson as his brother is one of the few consistent suppliers of laughs. Also with Seth Rogen, Vincent D’Onofrio, Nick Offerman, America Ferrera, Anthony Ramos, Talia Ryder, Myha’la, Kate Burton, Clancy Brown, Dane DeHaan, Olivia Thirlby, Sebastian Stan, and Shailene Woodley.

The Equalizer 3 (R) It’s unusual how slowly this movie goes about its business, and even more unusual that it works so well. Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) is wounded in action and has to heal up in a small town on the Italian coast. He does so just in time for the Neapolitan camorra to start throwing their weight around. Before McCall faces down the bad guys, director Antoine Fuqua stops to take a breath and take in the sights in the various towns in Campania that stand in for the setting. It feels appropriate for the story of an aging hit man who realizes that he needs to hang it up while he can. If this is the last movie in the series, it’s a worthy ending. Also with Gaia Scodellaro, Remo Girone, David Denman, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Andrea Scarduzio, Andrea Dodero, Daniele Perrone, Zakaria Hamza, Manuela Tasciotti, Dea Lanzaro, Sonia Ben Ammar, Adolfo Margiotta, and Dakota Fanning.

Expend4bles (R) Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) is killed on a mission botched by Lee (Jason Statham), who is expelled from the group, and his ex-wife (Megan Fox) takes over the group’s leadership. Somehow none of that is enough to energize this wheezy outing, as our aging mercs go up against a terrorist (Iko Uwais) who’s hoarding nuclear weapons for a mysterious kingpin. The attempt to get the women more involved here is strictly forgettable, none of the new additions to the cast give us anything memorable, and the subplots about everyone’s lack of personal lives falls flat. This group was ready for a nursing home in Florida a decade ago. Also with 50 Cent, Dolph Lundgren, Tony Jaa, Randy Couture, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia.

Gran Turismo (PG-13) Rather than a straight adaptation of the auto racing video game, this sports drama is based on the true story of Jann Mardenberger (Archie Madekwe), a soccer player’s son from Cardiff whose skill at the game translated into a career driving race cars for real. The movie hammers home its emotional beats with less subtlety than most video games, and the acting isn’t good enough to carry this. Director Neill Blomkamp (District 9) shoots the racing sequences to resemble the game as closely as possible, and the American chief engineer is an embarrassing character, even though David Harbour plays the hell out of the part. This is a glorified commercial for the video game, and you’d get more drama out of playing the game for two hours than this. Also with Orlando Bloom, Takehiro Hira, Darren Barnet, Josha Stradowski, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Daniel Puig, Pepe Barroso, Thomas Kretschmann, Geri Halliwell Horner, and Djimon Hounsou.

Haunted Mansion (PG-13) Another corporate conglomerate turns over a beloved property to a smart and inventive independent filmmaker, and if this isn’t as good as Barbie, at least it’s better than the 2003 movie from the Disney ride. Rosario Dawson plays a single mother who buys a New Orleans mansion, finds out that it’s haunted, and hires a tour guide (LaKeith Stanfield), a priest (Owen Wilson), a medium (Tiffany Haddish), and a history professor (Danny DeVito) to exorcise her house. The Big Easy setting offers up some promise, and the cast and director Justin Simien are well suited to the comedy elements in this movie. The horror elements, on the other hand, don’t work at all, and the ending is a complete botch job. The tone of this thing is all over the place, and the enticing talent here deserves better than this mess. Also with Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Chase W. Dillon, J.R. Adduci, Charity Jordan, Hasan Minhaj, Dan Levy, and an uncredited Winona Ryder.

A Haunting in Venice (PG-13) Death on the Nile left Kenneth Branagh’s Hercule Poirot at the end of a well-formed character arc, and this third Poirot adventure shows he should have quit while he was ahead. The story picks up in 1947, when a famous mystery novelist (Tina Fey) brings him out of retirement to help her debunk a psychic (Michelle Yeoh). Instead, somebody winds up dead at the end of her séance. The movie is actually based on Agatha Christie’s Hallowe’en Party with the setting moved to Venice. The Venetian locations add nothing to the proceedings, the gallery of murder suspects yields little in the way of memorable performances, and Branagh and Fey have as much chemistry as oil and water. The filmmakers try to add supernatural doings to the mix, but the director doesn’t have the instincts for horror, and we know that a Christie adaptation isn’t going to give us actual ghosts. Also with Jamie Dornan, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Emma Laird, Ali Khan, Kyle Allen, Riccardo Scamarcio, Rowan Robinson, and Kelly Reilly.

It Lives Inside (PG-13) This American Hindu horror film isn’t all that good, but where else are you going to see an American Hindu horror film? Megan Suri plays a teenager who accidentally unleashes a shape-shifting, soul-eating demon called a pishach and has to figure out how to trap it. First-time writer-director Bishal Dutta tries to tie the monster (which is rooted in Indian folklore) to the malaise in the families of its Indian-American teens, and it doesn’t work. Nor is the staging of the demon’s attacks up to par. Even so, this is a unique piece that will prepare the way for better genre movies about the South Asian diaspora in America. This movie is set during the festival of Durga Puja, and it will do very well for viewing during that time. Also with Mohana Krishnan, Neera Bajwa, Vik Sahay, Gage Marsh, Jenaya Ross, and Betty Gabriel.

Jawan (NR) This Indian action-thriller stars Shah Rukh Khan as both a soldier trying to call out corruption in India’s military-industrial complex and that man’s son, the warden of a women’s prison who uses his inmates to pull off heists and clear his father’s name. The film has a couple of nice set pieces, including a dance number inside that prison, but the thing seems to end five different times. The movie’s point about graft and embezzling in the system is a good one, but it’s made at laborious length with cardboard villains and kids in jeopardy. Also with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Seeza Saroj Mehta, Yogi Babu, and Deepika Padukone.

Meg 2: The Trench (PG-13) Everything’s bigger and badder in this sequel, and yet it all feels stubbornly unexciting. Jason Statham reprises his role as an environmental activist who goes back up against a pod of colossal sharks after a deep-sea mining operation goes wrong. Statham is saddled with a cute kid (Shuya Sophia Cai) and a part that doesn’t allow him to be funny. Director Ben Wheatley takes over this sequel and fails to bring any of the twisted humor or visual pyrotechnics that distinguished his previous films (Sightseers, Free Fire). This is adapted from Steve Alten’s novel The Trench, so this may well be the worst and most profitable literary adaptation of the year. Also with Wu Jing, Cliff Curtis, Skyler Samuels, Page Kennedy, Kiran Sonia Sawar, Felix Mayr, Melissanthi Mahut, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, and Sienna Guillory.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (PG-13) A thrilling burst of relevance hits this series just as it’s winding down. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team try to track down a sentient AI that can corrupt any online data, meaning that neither they nor the people chasing them can trust anything they see or hear on the internet. Hayley Atwell joins the series as a high-class pickpocket who unwittingly works her way into the spy plot, and she’s a great pickup for the franchise, as she gets to play a devious character who’s living high off her ill-gotten gains. The action set pieces remain strong, with an extended chase through the airport in Abu Dhabi and a car chase in Rome that strikes a new and welcome note of farce. The series’ escapism has just enough real-world issues here to become newly bracing. Also with Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, and Cary Elwes.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (PG-13) About as deep as a picture postcard from some souvenir shop, this third installment of the series has the Portokalos family travel to Greece to track down the childhood friends of Toula’s late father. The Greek scenery is pretty, but you’d think that 20 years after the original film, writer-director Nia Vardalos would bother to throw the scenes together into some sort of order. There are altogether too many characters for the comic business to go around, and two tertiary characters marry each other for no reason other than so that the movie can have the word “wedding” in the title. This Greek family needed to retire gracefully in the early ’00s. Also with John Corbett, Andrea Martin, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Lainie Kazan, Gia Carides, Maria Vacratsis, Elias Kacavas, Melina Kotselou, Alexis Georgoulis, Stephanie Nur, and Joey Fatone.

Nango Gau (NR) This Nepalese comedy stars Dayahang Rai, Karma, Miruna Magar, Samragyi Ri Shah, Shishir Bangdel, and Buddhi Tamang.

The Nun II (R) What a mess this turned out to be. The sequel to the 2019 horror film is set in 1956 and has Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) traveling to a convent in Provence when she hears that Valak (Bonnie Aarons) isn’t dead after all and is murdering her way through Europe. The story winds up hopelessly scattered as characters run all over this church looking for one another and trying to put their hands on some mystical thingumabob that’s supposed to tip the balance between good and evil. I could live with that if the movie were scary, but the set piece at a magazine stand is outweighed by too much rote stuff, and the appearance of the werewolf demon is one of the more ridiculous things I’ve seen in a horror film. The tying of this series to the Conjuring movies isn’t enough to make it worth the trip. Also with Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Jonas Bloquet, Katelyn Rose Downey, Suzanne Bertish, Peter Hudson, Tamar Baruch, Natalia Safran, Patrick Wilson, and Vera Farmiga.

Oppenheimer (R) This three-hour biographical epic aims to evoke a single mood of guilt-wracked despair, and darned if Christopher Nolan doesn’t almost pull it off. Around the story of how J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) takes charge of the Manhattan project and builds the atomic bomb that ends the war, there are two interlocking framing stories about him trying to renew his security clearance while his former boss Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) tries to be confirmed as the U.S. Commerce Secretary. Nolan gives us precious little time to catch our breath from the start as he toggles between timelines while the supporting characters around Oppenheimer largely get lost. Still, the framing stories snap together in a marvelous way, and the successful atomic bomb test is a splendid set piece. Inside this movie is a better, smaller film that’s trying to get out. Also with Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Hartnett, Jason Clarke, Tony Goldwyn, Benny Safdie, James D’Arcy, Harry Groener, Tom Conti, David Krumholtz, Matthias Schweighöfer, Alex Wolff, Michael Angarano, David Dastmalchian, Dane DeHaan, Josh Peck, Jack Quaid, Gustaf Skarsgård, James Remar, Olivia Thirlby, Matthew Modine, Kenneth Branagh, Casey Affleck, and Gary Oldman.

Sound of Freedom (PG-13) This thriller probably works best for those people who see pedophiles lurking around every corner. For the rest of us, it’s somehow overheated and too slow at the same time. Jim Caviezel plays a heroic Homeland Security agent who quits his job and sets up a full-time operation in Colombia to bust a child sex trafficking operation. He’s flat as usual in the role, and the movie is stolen away by Bill Camp as an American who pretends to be a pedophile so he can buy children from the traffickers and then set them free. He’s the only person who feels like he’s inhabiting a character instead of acting as a mouthpiece for some seriously paranoid filmmakers. Also with Mira Sorvino, Scott Haze, José Zúñiga, Eduardo Verástegui, Gary Basaraba, Manny Perez, and Kurt Fuller.

Stop Making Sense (PG) Even if you own the Criterion Collection DVD of Jonathan Demme’s 1984 concert documentary, there’s nothing that’ll match the experience of hearing the Talking Heads’ music over a theater’s speakers. The film captures the band’s performances at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre in 1983, and there’s so much to admire in Demme’s creative camera angles, David Byrne’s sense of stagecraft, and his live-wire performances of “Psycho Killer,” “Burning Down the House,” “Life During Wartime,” and the rest. The film is enough to make you feel anew what a lightning bolt of inspiration the band was in the music scene 40 years ago. People call this the greatest concert film ever, and I think they might be right.

Strays (R) This comedy’s germ of an interesting idea doesn’t have enough comic material to sustain it. The main character is a mutt (voiced by Will Ferrell) whose abusive, unemployed loser of an owner (Will Forte) abandons him in a city three hours away. The dog falls in with a pack of strays (voiced by Jamie Foxx, Isla Fisher, and Randall Park) who take him in and then go with him back to his old home to take revenge on the man. The film has the bright idea of making the dog into a codependent victim in the relationship, and there are some welcome jabs at movies like A Dog’s Purpose and Marley & Me. Unfortunately, the comic talent in the voice cast never brings this anywhere near critical mass and the set pieces only catch once, when the dogs eat psychedelic mushrooms and start to freak out. The profanity and sexual humor in this film shot to look like a kid-friendly movie seems to have been the only stroke of inspiration. Additional voices by Rob Riggle, Josh Gad, Jamie Demetriou, Jimmy Tatro, Harvey Guillén, and Sofía Vergara. Also with Greta Lee, Brett Gelman, and Dennis Quaid.

Talk to Me (R) Like Haunted Mansion, this Australian film is about a Black protagonist who’s coping with grief and vulnerable to spirits from the next world, but this is the much better film. Sophie Wilde plays a teen who goes to a suburban house party in Adelaide and takes up a dare to communicate with the next world by using a ceramic sculpture of a hand. The movie doesn’t engage race as a subject, but first-time filmmakers (and former YouTube pranksters) Danny and Michael Philippou show great talent for conjuring Hollywood-level special effects on a shoestring budget. The newcomer Wilde is superb both as a confused teen trying to deal with the family secrets hidden from her and the girl who’s possessed by something very bad. This feels like the scary campfire tale you need for the summer. Also with Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Zoe Terakes, Otis Dhanji, Marcus Johnson, Ari McCarthy, Chris Alosio, and Miranda Otto.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG) This animated reboot of the cartoon series scores its laughs, recasts its origin story, and then gets off the screen. Bless it for that. A mad scientist (voiced by Giancarlo Esposito) loses his magic ooze down the city drain, which creates Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan), our mutant heroes (voiced by Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu, and Brady Noon), and the gang of criminal half-humans whom they’re trying to foil. The turtles are voiced by actual kid actors, some of whose voices haven’t changed yet, and they’re very funny, particularly in the frequent spots when all of them are talking at once. Co-writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg make sure that a good share of the humor appeals to the adults in the audience as well. This isn’t as deep as the other Hollywood blockbusters, but it’s enjoyable. Additional voices by Ayo Edebiri, Ice Cube, Post Malone, Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Maya Rudolph, Seth Rogen, John Cena, and Paul Rudd.

DALLAS EXCLUSIVES

Condition of Return (NR) AnnaLyne McCord stars in this thriller as a woman who makes a deal with Satan to save her soul. Also with Dean Cain, James Russo, Natasha Henstridge, Ryan Bates, Cami Storm, Zaina Juliette, Lametria Jackson, and James Ray.

Creation of the Gods: Kingdom of Storms (NR) This Chinese fantasy epic about a war between ancient humans, gods, and demons stars Huang Bo, Kris Phillips, Li Xuejian, Yu Xia, Kun Chen, Quan Yuan, Le Yang, Yosh Yu, and Terry Hou.

Fremont (NR) This drama stars Anaita Wali Zada as an Afghan translator for the U.S. military who tries to adjust to her new life making Chinese fortune cookies in America. Also with Jeremy Allen White, Gregg Turkington, Hilda Schmelling, Siddique Ahmed, Avis See-tho, and Taban Ibraz.