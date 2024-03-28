LA PULGA SPIRITS

Mixologist Tia Downey (@tvdowney) of Bowie House shared a recipe using La Pulga’s Tequila Reposado, which leans into its aging in American Oak barrels to assume tasting notes of cooked agave, burnt sugar, licorice, floral, honey, black pepper, and tropical fruit. With a pleasant, long finish, our Reposado is perfect to enjoy neat with friends.

LA PULGA PLANE: Combine 1 ounce of La Pulga Reposado with 1 ounce of Aperol, 1 ounce of dry Curacao, 1 ounce of lemon juice, and 0.25 ounces of agave nectar or simple syrup to taste. Hard shake with ice. Fine strain into a chilled Nick & Nora glass. Express a lemon peel, garnish, and enjoy.

Every drop of La Pulga embodies the shared spirit of community and togetherness between the sister areas of Jalisco, Mexico, and Fort Worth, Texas. Each bottle is adorned in the style of alebrije, a beloved Mexican folk art, featuring a bul which is the animal spirit of Reposado is a bull. For more info, visit LaPulga.com.

SILVER STAR SPIRITS

Local mixologist Kellen Hamrah, who is the Director of Operations at Clay Pigeon, Piatello’s, Provender Hall, and Walloon’s, has a cold and a hot idea using the new Silver Star Ranch Style Coffee liquor, which is a unique fusion of hand-selected whiskeys an Arabica beans specifically roasted to highlight a pleasing, complex aroma and rich flavor.

COLD RANCH HAND COFFEE: Combine 1.5 ounces Silver Star Ranch Style Coffee with 0.5 ounces vanilla syrup, 2 dashes black walnut bitters, and 2 ounces of cold brew. Pour into a shaker full of ice, shake, and strain into a martini glass over jig rock.

HOT RANCH HAND COFFEE: Build this drink in an Irish coffee glass or coffee mug and charge it with hot water before building to keep it hotter longer. Combine 1.5 ounces of Silver Star Ranch Style Coffee with 0.5 ounces vanilla syrup, 2 dashes of black walnut bitters, and 3-5 ounces of hot coffee. Top with whipped cream.

Each Silver Star Ranch Style Coffee label is designed carefully and intentionally, using elements seen all throughout the city. Texas wildflower honey adds a touch of sweetness. All ingredients are meticulously blended by hand and rested to create a bold, refined product that embodies the spirit of the Texas rancher.

Nose: toffee, roasted cacao (bright). Taste: chocolate ganache, caramelized sugar, wildflower honey (rich). Finish: smooth, velvety (delicate). Silver Star Spirits (1734 E El Paso St, Ste 130, Fort Worth, 817-841-2837) is locally owned and proudly made in Fort Worth.

TX WHISKEY

TX Whiskey aims to change the whiskey game with a distinctive mixture of authentic Texan attitude and innovative craftsmanship and has tasting, tours, and events at its onsite TX Whisky Ranch (2601 Whiskey Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-840-9140. The tavern manager and mixologist at TXWR, Jason Shelly, has two cocktail suggestions for your consideration.

BOOT STITCH: Muddle 1 slice of jalapeno in lime juice and agave nectar and combine with 1.5 ounces of TX Whiskey, and 1 ounce Ruby Red grapefruit juice. Shake and strain over ice.

PEACHY KEEN: Combine 2 parts TX Bourbon with 2 dashes Angostura Bitters, and 0.25 parts pecan simple syrup. Stir together and garnish with orange peel and/or pecans.

Along with tasting and tours, TX Whiskey Ranch has special events like Whiskey Wednesdays, Festive Fridays, and Sippin’ Saturdays, plus yoga on the second Saturday of the month and a concert series on Second Fridays. See more at TXWhiskey.com.