Beginning Saturday, there are six great new shows to check out in the heart of Fort Worth. Start by parking for free at Sundance Square Garage #3 at 345 W 3rd Street, then go enjoy all the sights.

400h Gallery

Pressed

400 Houston Street Sat 5-8 pm

Join us for the opening of Pressed, a dynamic exhibition celebrating the art of printmaking. Featuring a diverse range of techniques by North Texas Artists, this show opens Spring Gallery Night. Featured art by Benjamin Muñoz.

Cary O’Keefe Artisan Jewelry

501 Main Street Sat Noon -9 pm

This beautiful gallery features artisan jewelry by designer Cary O’Keefe. Come in to meet the artist and browse through her exclusive collection of jewelry honoring nature.

Caravan of Dreams Gallery

501 Houston Street Sat 5-8 pm

Finish your art crawl on Saturday with a look at the latest segment of an exhibition that features almost 30 works of art from internationally renowned artists such as Kehinde Wiley, Nick Cave, and Jeffery Gibson.Featured art by Nick Cave.

Lookout Hill Yarn & Art Supply

Artist of the Month

316 Main Street Sat Noon to -7 pm

See work by Lookout Hill’s featured artist of the month, Sarah Bales Losey, a Fort Worth based painter, printmaker, and designer & pick up your favorite art supplies.

Sid Richardson Museum

309 Main Street Sat 10 am – 5 pm

Charles Russell Storyteller Across Media. Explore the museum and enjoy the many western paintings by Charles Russell featured in our exhibit. From 1-3 pm, the museum has invited local artist Jay Bailey to paint American Western landscapes.

Zona 7 Gallery

Primavera

404 Houston Street Sat 5-8 pm

Celebrate the start of spring with Primavera, a colorful exhibition welcoming the new season! Continue to honor Women’s History Month with this all-female artist show. Featured photo by Chelsea Reyes.

