In response to the murder of a 37-year-old unarmed mother by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday, there have been numerous protests across the country, including in the Minnesota city where ICE fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, and more are planned for today in Kansas, New Mexico, Ohio, Florida, and other states, including Texas.

A solidarity protest is planned in Fort Worth for 4-6pm today/Saturday at General Worth Square (916 Main St). The march will begin at 5pm.

As most of the mainstream media assumes right-wing talking points out of fear of being fined or censured by the current administration, video evidence and a detailed forensic analysis by The New York Times prove that the agent was never in any real danger. He shot through the glass of Good’s SUV as she was turning away from him.

The next day, federal agents shot and injured two other people, this time in Portland, Oregon.

The administration claims it’s cracking down on illegal criminals, but ProPublica data indicate that around 72% of all ICE detainees have no criminal convictions. The current White House occupant appears to be using federal forces to intimidate mostly blue areas to stoke fear and suppress voter turnout.

Fort Worth’s protest has been put together by Indivisible TX-12, Democratic Socialists of America (FTW), Tarrant Young Democrats, Panther City AO (Anarchist Org), Sunrise Tarrant, NAARPR Dallas (National Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression), YALL DFW (Young Active Labor Leaders), Party for Socialism & Liberation, DFW Support Committee, Revolutionary Front, and the DFW Anti-War Committee.

