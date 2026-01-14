As we bid adieu to 2025, there are certain food trends we would prefer to see exit stage left as well. Inflation and a lack of disposable income continue to be driving factors in a shaky, albeit resilient, hospitality industry, and that doesn’t necessarily equate to an overall negative outlook for 2026. There are plenty of encouraging trends to look forward to that are set to debut on the national stage or make respected returns, as fads have a way of circling back like that lingering situationship. There’s also a few we would personally like to see happen, even if we’re being a little tongue-in-cheek about it.

Out! Caviar Bumps — First, fish roe is impossible to bump, as it is not a powder. The closest it should get to your nasal cavity is the scent of brininess. When Pizza Hut announced they were adding caviar to their pies, the end was nigh. It’s time to retire this circa-2022 trend that overflowed on menus in 2025.

In! Dining Alone — There’s been a decline in happy hour crowds and socializing outside of social media, but we want to see a return to solo dates. You discover a lot about yourself when doing so, and it provides the opportunity to meet others when perched at a bar. Partaking in passing conversation with a bartender or guests can bridge human connection, helping us realize we have more in common than our current national climate might indicate. As the late Anthony Bourdain said, “Open your mind, get up off the couch, move.”

In! Hotel Bars — Piggybacking off our dining-alone wishful prediction, hotel bars are suitable places for doing so. Most you will find at lobby bars or hotel restaurants are travelers who might be in town for business or exploration and willing to strike a conversation. The bars at Bowie House and Hotel Drover are busy during the week and a scene on the weekends, while The Nobleman’s bar is intimate yet classy and Hotel Dryce offers a hip, low-key vibe more akin to Austin.

In! AYCE Sushi — Don’t let the acronym trip you up. It stands for a good thing, especially in this economy. All-You-Can-Eat sushi started surfacing last year and doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Though not a new trend — Ninja Sushi and Japan House have followed this business model for years — newcomers Sushi Soho in Bedford and Crowley’s Ocean Buffet have recently opened. Who doesn’t like to pay a fixed rate to gorge on endless deliciousness? If you don’t enjoy eternal sushi, there’s a Pancho’s on Jacksboro with a flag to raise.

In! Be Ready to Order — For the love of all good things, have your order ready by the time you reach the cashier at the counter. After you’ve braved a line for 15 minutes, selfied more than enough, and snapped all the cutesy pics your little heart desires, out of respect for those waiting behind you, at bare minimum of adult responsibility, have a clue of what you want to order. In 2026, save the self-absorption for after.

Out! Small Plates — As a nation, we have small-plated ourselves to death. Shareables have squeezed any remaining oxygen from the rest of the menu. No one really liked Brussels sprouts until they landed on every menu a decade ago, and braised short ribs aren’t meant for year-round dishes. Yet here we are, and it is past time we move on from it all.

Out! Truffle Fries — Can we not? Might as well serve me caviar on a potato chip. Does it sound homey with a slice of luxury? Sure. But let’s be real. They’re still just potatoes from Idaho, and the reality is, they’re still just fries from Sysco. Actually, it’s time for crinkle-cut to make a comeback. Just leave the truffle off.

Out! Jungle Walls — They certainly offer an escape from the real world, even when you can’t fly to Tulum, but they’ve become so passé. Not every bar and restaurant needs to remind us of a tropical getaway, especially with cheesy neon slogans placed among the greenery behind swings and egg chairs for those unforgettable and often regrettable Instagram nights.

In! Monkey Bread — Is it breakfast? Dessert? Or Grandma’s excuse to serve dessert for breakfast? These baked balls of bread covered in melted butter, cinnamon, sugar, and sometimes icing are closely related to cinnamon rolls but far more fun to eat, as you must tear chunks apart from other gooey pieces. As a toast to childhood nostalgia, we are proclaiming 2026 to be the Year of the Monkey Bread.

In! Dirty Martinis — Three-martini lunches. Bring. Them. Back. There’s something about an ice-cold gin or vodka martini with bleu cheese-stuffed olives that helps us glide through the rest of the sunshiny day. Unfortunately, the espresso martini doesn’t count. With our bold prediction, the espresso martini’s days are numbered, and we give them one more year of relevance.