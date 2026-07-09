Here is a fact that captures the absurdity of gambling law in Texas. You cannot legally place a real-money bet on a sportsbook app in Fort Worth, but you can drive ten minutes in any direction and watch your neighbors do exactly that on their phones, using offshore sites the state has no power to touch. The prohibition is real. The abstinence is not.

Texas remains one of the strictest gambling states in the country and 2026 has done nothing to change that. While the rest of North America has spent the past several years building regulated markets, we’ve dug our heels in, leaving an enormous appetite for gambling with nowhere legal to go. The result is a peculiar standoff and it is worth understanding how the rest of the continent escaped it.

The Law

Strip away the legalese and the situation is simple. Under Chapter 47 of the Texas Penal Code, real-money online casino gaming and sports betting are illegal, full stop. The state permits a short menu of exceptions: the lottery, charitable bingo, pari-mutuel horse racing, certain raffles and limited tribal gaming – and bans essentially everything else.

This is not an accident or an oversight. It is a deliberate political position that has survived wave after wave of expansion efforts. The most recent serious push, Senate Joint Resolution 16 of 2025, would have authorized destination-resort casinos and sports wagering. Despite support from Governor Greg Abbott and heavyweights like Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it died. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, a vocal opponent of expansion, has continued to throw cold water on the idea, and this year he went further, signaling he wants to close the loopholes that let prediction markets operate in the state at all.

Because the Texas legislature only convenes in odd-numbered years, the next real opportunity for change is not until 2027. For now, the wall holds.

Look North for the Road Not Taken

To understand what Texas is turning down, it helps to look at how a comparable place handled the same question and arrived at the opposite answer.

Canada offers the clearest contrast. Gambling north of the border is regulated province by province, much the way it is state by state in the US, and Ontario in particular built something Texas has refused to even attempt. In 2022, they launched a competitive open market that licenses private operators to serve local players under clear rules, complete with consumer protections, tax revenue, and oversight.

The Ontario experiment is not perfect, and plenty of Canadians debate its merits. But it represents a fundamentally different philosophy. Rather than pretending demand does not exist, Ontario chose to channel it into a system the government could actually regulate. Texas, facing the identical question, chose the opposite, and the consequences of that choice are the part nobody in Austin likes to discuss.

What Prohibition Actually Buys

When discussing this subject with Jack Garry, author at Casino.com Canada , he had the viewpoint that prohibition rarely eliminates gambling demand. It simply pushes it somewhere where the consumer is no longer protected. That dynamic is precisely what plays out in Texas every single day.

Texans who want to gamble online are not stopped by the law. They are merely deprived of any safety net. They migrate to offshore operators licensed in places like Curaçao, sites that owe nothing to any Texas regulator. If one of those sites refuses to pay out, freezes an account, or runs a rigged game, the player has no one to call. There is no state commission, no dispute process, no recourse. The prohibition does not protect them. It strands them.

It also forfeits an extraordinary amount of money. Texas is the second-most-populous state in the country, with a gambling appetite to match and every dollar wagered offshore is a dollar that generates no tax revenue for Texas schools, roads, or problem-gambling programs. Neighboring states like Louisiana and Arkansas have already moved to capture some of that activity. We watch it flow across the border and out of the country.

The Workarounds Filling the Vacuum

Nature abhors a vacuum, and so does the gambling market. In the absence of legal options, Texans have funneled into the gray areas the law has not yet closed.

Prediction markets like Kalshi have become a popular substitute, operating as federally regulated platforms under the Commodity Futures Trading Commission rather than under state gambling law. Daily fantasy sports remain widely available. Sweepstakes and social casinos, which use virtual currencies to skirt the definition of real-money gambling, fill in much of the rest. These are the pressure valves on a system that refuses to acknowledge that the pressure exists.

That is exactly why Dan Patrick has set his sights on prediction markets heading into 2027. The state’s enforcers understand that every workaround is evidence of the same underlying truth. The demand is not going anywhere. It is just looking for the nearest unlocked door.

A Standoff With an Expiration Date

Texas can hold this line as long as its leadership wants to and the politics suggest it will hold it a while longer. But prohibition has never been the same thing as prevention and the gap between the two is where all the real risk lives.

The honest question is not whether Texans will gamble online. They already do, in enormous numbers, every day. The question is whether the state will ever decide it would rather regulate that activity than pretend it away, the way Ontario did, the way more than thirty US states have. Until then, the law will keep saying no while the phones keep saying yes and the people caught in between will keep playing without a single protection the state could have given them.

In Texas, that is not a hypothetical. It is just Tuesday.

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