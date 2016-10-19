KAWS Again

KAWS’ “Pass the Blame” is part of the Modern’s new show.

Were you sad three years ago when the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth removed “Companion” from its front entrance? Well, good news! This week you can welcome our cuddly and miserable friend back to his old crying grounds as part of KAWS: Where the End Starts, a retrospective of paintings and mixed-media sculpture by the artist also known as Brian Donnelly.

Of course, KAWS had one of the museum’s Focus shows devoted to him five years ago and has joined the ranks of artists who have gone from the little galleries to the big spaces. His new show promises to delve deeper into the mind of this artist who worked as a freelance animator for Disney but never lost his roots in street art, taking inspiration from subversive graffiti as much as Saturday morning cartoons. In addition to “Companion,” we can also see “NYT” and “Where the End Starts,” acrylic paintings drawing heavily from the works of Stuart Davis. There are also more large-scale sculptures like “Chum,” which looks like the Michelin Man if he fell into cherry Kool-Aid. The disconcerting touches he brings to his Pop Art promise to make this a show as provocative as it is cute.