The third annual Fort Worth Art Fair was created to honor the city’s rich artistic legacy and celebrate all things local, including art, cuisine, and music. The art tent will be open 10am-8:30pm Thu-Sun, but feel free to wander Sundance Square on your own. For a more curated experience, here is a breakdown of some fair-related happenings.

Special Events

Thursday

Start the weekend with the Art Fair Kick-Off Party at 400h Gallery (400 Houston St) 6pm-8pm Thu. There will be a meet-and-greet with artist/curator Sarah Ayala, along with cocktails, light bites, and music.

Friday

Join local artist Jana Renee as HerStory Gallery (333 Houston St) celebrates Renee’s exhibition of ethereal paintings 6pm-8pm. The reception includes a live art demo and tequila cocktails. While there, check out women-led brands from around the globe.

From 1pm to 4pm, visit the studio (101 2nd St) of Sundance Square artist-in-residence Karinne Smith (@bend_oeuvre) to see her artistic practice in action and view her new sculptural works in preparation for an upcoming solo show.

Saturday

Artist of the month Mouty Shackelford (@MoutyShackart) will be at Lookout Hill Yarn & Art Supply (316 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-247-3519) 6pm-8pm. Multimedia work by the local creative appears to be fabric or plastic but is sculpted out of paint, thread, and resin. View her work throughout April.

Sunday

At 1pm, 400h Gallery (400 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-222-1111) hosts the Fort Worth Art Fair Panel Discussion moderated by Maggie Adler, curator at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. The panel includes artists Brenda Melgoza Ciardiello, Dr. Valerie Gillespie, and Kelsha Spencer.

Art All Weekend

Thursday thru Sunday

For artwork by local creatives who have recently exhibited at 400h Gallery, including LaShonda Cooks, Brian Dickson Jr., Frank Sowells, Dahlia Horne, and Kelsha Spencer, head to Booth A2 at the fair.

Caravan of Dreams Gallery will be at Booth A4 10am-8:30pm. There will be work by photographer Courtney Carroll from the original Caravan of Dreams jazz club in 1984 along with other artists who represent the spirit of this cultural landmark that helped shape the creative scene here, including sculptural and three-dimensional work by Cary O’Keefe, Dizzy Orbit, Miguel Martin, and Nadia Rosales.

Zona 7 Gallery will be at Booth A4 10am-8:30pm. The work of artists who have previously shown at Zona 7 Gallery, like Betsy Horne, Caya Crum, Charles Gray, Chelsea Reyes, Eva Herrera, Ivette Levy, Joy Reyes, Katie Jones, and Tatyana Alanis, will be on display.

Music All Weekend

The live entertainment experience kicks off on Thursday as well. Here is who to see and when.

Thursday

From 11am to 9:45pm, Summer Dean, Matt Hillyer, Ginny Mac, Squeezebox Bandits, and Kristyn Harris will perform.

Friday

From 11am to midnight, there will be shows by Barry & The Soulflakes, Remy Reilly, Kwinton Gray, Junya, Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers, and DJ Danny West.

Saturday

The music continues with sets by Quamon Fowler, Tatiana “LadyMay” Mayfield, the Gregory Newman Jazz Quintet, the Sundance Square Big Band, Candy Williams, and DJ Danny West from 11am to midnight.

Sunday

Hear Knice 2 Know, Lara Latin, Mariachi Real de Alvarez, The Special Edition Band, and the UNT Latin Jazz Lab Band from 11am to midnight.

Read more about all the artists and vendors at FortWorthArtFair.com. For live updates during this weekend’s events, follow @fwartfair on social media.