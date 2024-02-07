With Valentine’s Day falling on a Wednesday this year, the Saturday prior is primetime. (This weekend — yikes!) For ideas on dinner reservations, check out last week’s ATE DAY8 column in the Calendar drop-down on FWWeekly.com. For other ideas beyond a simple dinner, here are six more things happening Sat, Feb 10, for your consideration.

1.) The Woman’s Club of Fort Worth (1316 Pennsylvania Av, 817-335-3525) is this year’s venue for the Sixth Annual Bleeding Hearts Ball, with proceeds benefiting a nonprofit dedicated to training service animals. There will be a costume contest and a midnight waltz, along with food and drinks. Tickets for The Dark Kiss: A Regency Era Vampire Ball, as it’s called this year, start at $20 on Eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6pm.

2.) How about taking your main squeeze boot scootin’? The Stagecoach Ballroom (2516 E Belknap St, Fort Worth, 817-831-2261) invites you to a Valentine’s Dance featuring Jamie Richards 7pm-1am. His new album, The Real Deal, promises everything from ballads to bar songs that fans of ’90s country will love. Tickets are $20 at StagecoachBallroom.com.

3.) If you’d like Jesus to take the wheel, the Cowboy Church of Tarrant County (1685 Lacy Dr, Fort Worth, 817-716-9940) also has a Valentine’s Dance 6pm-8pm. Kids are also welcome at this night of music, fun, and snacks. There is no cost to attend.

4.) Seeking a special dinner? Make your meal more meaningful by raising funds for a worthy cause. The Seventh Annual Taste the Love Valentine’s Dinner & Fundraiser is at Taste Community Restaurant (1200 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-759-9045) at 6pm. All sales benefit the Taste Project’s mission of feeding, educating, and serving the community. This five-course meal is BYOB and features burrata cheese paired with figs and prosciutto; cauliflower steak salad (grilled cauliflower with sultana agrodolce and ricotta salata); lobster ravioli; osso bucco (braised beef shanks with polenta, mushrooms, and herbs); and chocolate almond cake with Amarena cherries. Tickets are $300 per couple on Eventbrite.com.

5.) Local artists and other creatives will sell gift items at the Galentine’s Pop-Up Shop at WineHaus (1628 Park Pl Ave, Fort Worth, 817-887-9101) 4-7pm. Vendors include Bug-n-Bloom, Elegant Arrangements, Handmade Hello Card Co., link x Lou, Stitchy Woman Embroidery, Stumpy & Lily Crochet, Texas Bath Works Candles, and more.

6.) Meat Fight, the event “fighting MS with the best BBQ in DFW,” has a Valentine’s deal for you. What started as a backyard competition among friends is now a nonprofit that has raised over $2 million for the National MS Society. If you’d like to join the fight and grab a great gift for that someone special in your life, order a Meat Fight Valentine’s Box for $145 via Prekindle.com and pick it up at Community Beer Company (3110 Commonwealth Dr, Dallas, 214-751-7921) 2pm-5pm. The box will include snack-sized portions of “meats, sweets, and treats from Dallas businesses.” It feeds two (or more) people.