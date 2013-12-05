Fort Worth Weekly‘s recent story on kratom perked up readers — 26 commented on the story and several hundred clicked the “like” button. (I just resisted using a stale Sally Field-Oscar speech “you really like me” joke here; you’re welcome.)

The story looked at the kratom craze and included an interview with a local manufacturer and distributor of the herbal drink that’s been known to ease pain, provide energy, and — woo hoo! — enhance moods for some consumers.

The story also referenced a recent CBS 11 News I-Team report — the “I” allegedly stands for Investigative — that skewered kratom and linked it with designer drugs such as K2.

If you click on the above link to see the I-Team report, you’ll notice no comments at the end of their story.

There used to be comments. Quite a few of them.

But they’re gone now as a Weekly commenter pointed out.

“Jack R” left a comment this morning that minces no words (nor commas and caps):

“Just noticed, the original CBS 11 article, with its laughable 2nd grade journalism, has removed ALL the comments from its viewers on its website, for this article ONLY! Thats right, if for some reason a reporter at CBS 11 does not do their homework, reports a bunch of lies, and cant seem to fact check ANYTHING they report on, its ok. CBS 11 will just disable their comment section for that article. As of 3 days ago, there was over 35 comments on their website blasting CBS 11 for yellow journalism, inciting people through sensationalism, and straight up lies through their un-informed, un-reaserched story. Now, ALL the comments are gone. If you click the comments button, nothing happens. Not only do they want you do eat their story for breakfast without question, but now, they dont want you to be able to comment on it either if you disagree. Go see for yourself. Perhaps its a new policy over at CBS 11 for all their stories that they dont want comments. NOPE! Just this story. I guess CBS 11 does not like being wrong, but when they obviously are, they dont want anyone to know about it! Way to go FWweekly for journalistic integrity. CBS’s fear mongering and perpetration of lies continues….”