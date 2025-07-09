Below are some local and national resources for your consideration. Along with astrology, you’ll find services near you in The Local List, plus national options as well. Welcome to the Bulletin Board.

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 19): In the days before lighthouses, some coastal communities used “fire beacons”—elevated structures where people tended open flames to guide sailors. In the coming weeks, Aries, I invite you to be like both the keeper and the flame. People will be drawn to your brightness, warmth, and persistence as they navigate through their haze and fog. And surprise! You may find your own way more clearly as you tend to others’ wayfinding. Don’t underestimate the value of your steady, luminous signal. For some travelers, your presence could be the difference between drifting and docking. So burn with purpose, please. Keep your gleam strong and visible.

TAURUS (Apr 20-May 20): The ancestors of my American friend Arisa lived in Ukraine, Indonesia, the Choctaw nation, and the Great Lakes region. Her new husband Anselme is of Japanese, Italian, and French descent. Their wedding was a celebration of multi-cultural influences. Guests delivered toasts in five languages. Their marriage vows borrowed texts from three religious traditions. The music included a gamelan ensemble, a band that played Ukrainian folk music, and a DJ spinning Choctaw and Navajo prayers set to Indian ragas. I bring this to your attention in the hope you will seek comparable cross-fertilization in the coming weeks. It’s an excellent time to weave richly diverse textures into your life.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 20): I predict a future when women will hold half of the leadership roles, when their income and time devoted to childcare will match men’s, when women’s orgasms are as common as men’s, and when most guys know that misogyny is perilous to their health. Until the bloom of that wonderful era, I invite Geminis of all genders to invoke your tender ingenuity as you strengthen female opportunities and power. In my view, this work is always crucial to your maximum spiritual and psychological health—but even more so than usual in the coming weeks. Boost the feminine in every way you can imagine.

CANCERIAN (Jun 21-Jul 22): In Yoruba cosmology, ase is the sacred life force that animates the universe. It’s divine energy that can be harnessed by humans to make things happen, to speak and act with ardent intention so that words and deeds shape reality. I am pleased to report that you Cancerians are extra aligned with ase these days. Your words are not casual. Your actions are not mild or minor. You have the power to speak what you mean so robustly that it has an enhanced possibility to come into being. What you command with love and clarity will carry enduring potency.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 22): In medieval bestiaries, unicorns were said to be fierce, wild creatures. They were very real but also hidden. Only people with pure hearts could see or commune with them. I suspect you now have the chance to glide into a potent “pure heart” phase, Leo. My fervent hope is that you will take this opportunity to cleanse yourself of irrelevancies and rededicate yourself to your deepest yearnings and most authentic self-expressions. If you do, you just may encounter the equivalent of a unicorn.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sep 22): Some Buddhist monks create mandalas on floors from colored sand. They work meticulously for days or weeks to build intricate, symmetrical masterpieces. Once their beautiful work is done, however, it typically doesn’t last long. The creators sweep it away either immediately or soon. The sand may be disposed of, perhaps poured into a river or stream. What’s the purpose of this strange practice? Most importantly, it displays a reverence for the impermanence of all things—an appreciation for beauty but not an attachment to it. I recommend you consider taking a cue from the sand mandalas in the coming weeks. Is there anything you love that you should let go of? A creation you can allow to transform into a new shape? An act of sacred relinquishing?

LIBRA (Sep 23-Oct 22): Glassblowers shape molten sand with breath and fire, knowing the material can only be formed while it’s hot and glowing. If they wait too long, the stuff stiffens, turns brittle, and resists change. But if they push too soon, it collapses into a misshapen blob. In this spirit, Libra, I urge you to recognize which parts of your life are now just the right temperature to be reshaped. Your timing must be impeccable. Where and when will you direct the flame of your willpower? Don’t wait until the opportunity cools. Art and magic will happen with just the right amount of heat applied at just the right moment.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): “I have often been racked by obsessive urges that plague me until I act them out.” So says my Scorpio friend Fatima, a conceptual artist. “Fortunately,” she continues, “I have finally retrained myself to focus on creative obsessions that fuel my art rather than on anxious, trivial obsessions that disorder my life. I’d be an offensive maniac if I couldn’t use my work as an outlet for my vehement fantasy life.” I recommend Fatima’s strategy to Scorpios most of the time, but especially so in the coming days. Your imagination is even more cornucopian than usual. To harness its beautiful but unruly power, you must channel it into noble goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): The Igbo people of Nigeria have a term: ogwugwu na-adị n’ulo. It means “the medicine is in the house.” It’s the belief that healing doesn’t necessarily come from afar. It may already be here, hidden among the familiar, waiting to be acknowledged or discovered. Dear Sagittarius, your natural instinct is to look outward and afar for answers and help. But in the coming weeks, you should look close to home. What unnoticed or underestimated thing might be a cure or inspiration you’ve been overlooking? How can you find new uses for what you already have?

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): I invite you to celebrate the holiday known as Be Your Own Best Helper. How should you observe this potentially pivotal transformation in your relationship with yourself? Divest yourself of yearnings to have someone clean up after you and service your baseline necessities. Renounce any wishes you harbor for some special person to telepathically guess and attend to your every need. Vow that from now on, you will be an expert at taking excellent care of yourself. Do you dare to imagine what it might feel like to be your own best helper?

AQUARIUS (Jan 20- Feb 18): In the ancient practice of astronomy, the stars were considered “incorruptible.” Unlike the planets, their movements were unchanging, their lights stationary, their destinies steady and stable. We human beings are the opposite of all those descriptors, of course. There’s no use in hoping otherwise, because constancy just isn’t an option for us. The good news, Aquarius, is that you are now poised to thrive on these truths. The inevitability of change can and should be a treasured gift for you. You’re being offered chances to revise plans that do indeed need to be revised. You are being invited to let go of roles that don’t serve you. But what initially feels like a loss or sacrifice may actually be permission. Evolution is a tremendous privilege!

PISCES (Feb 19-Mar 20): The axolotl is an amphibian that never outgrows its larval form. Unlike most creatures, it retains its youthful traits into adulthood. Amazingly, it can regenerate it limbs, its spinal cord, and parts of its brain. Let’s make the axolotl your inspirational animal, Pisces. What part of your “youth” is worth keeping—not as immaturity, but as righteous design? Where are you being asked not to evolve past a stage, but to deepen within it? And what might be regenerated in you that seemed to have been lost? Your magic will come from being like an axolotl. Be strange. Be playful. Be ageless and original and irrepressible.

EXPANDED: To read more Free Will Astrology content by Rob Brezsny, visit FreeWillAstrology.com .

THE LOCAL LIST

CELEBRATION: Located at 908 Pennsylvania Av (817-335-3222), Celebration Community Church has services on Sundays at 10am. Want to check out a nonjudgmental, inclusive church at home before attending in person? All services can also be viewed on YouTube (@CelebrationCommunityChurch130).

COWTOWN ROVER // Get Road-Trip Ready: With our handy pick-up and drop-off services, having your car checked out could not be easier. Conveniently located at 3958 Vickery FWTX (817-731-3223). See more at CowtownRover.com .

GED PREP? Goodwill Can Help! We offer three programs designed to help you prepare for and earn your GED. A2 Advancement & Achievement offers GED prep and optional paid work experience for Tarrant County residents (ages 25+). E2 Education & Employment provides the same for Tarrant County youth (ages 16-24). L2 Language & Learning offers an intensive English language instruction program provided by ESL-certified teachers (for ages 18+). Explore your options and get started today by calling 817-332-7866 or emailing E2@GoodwillNCT.org , or visiting GoodwillNorthCentralTexas.org/Education .

HIGHER PURPOSE: Everyone has a higher purpose. Find yours at Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, FWTX, 682-207-5351). For more info, visit HigherPurposeEmporium.com .

NEED A FRIEND? Ronnie D. Long Bail Bonds offers Immediate Jail Release 24 Hour Service. City, County, State and Federal Bonds. Located Minutes from Courts at 6004 Airport Freeway 817-834-9894. More info at RonnieDLongBailBonds.com

OLSHAN Foundation Solutions:

Your trusted foundation repair experts since 1933. Foundation repair. Crawl space recovery. Basement waterproofing. Water management and more. Free evaluation. Limited time up to $250 off foundation repair. Call Olshan today at 1-855-824-7345.

PLANNED PARENTHOOD: We’re not going anywhere. PPGreaterTX.org

POTTER’S HOUSE: Join the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) for Sunday Service at 8am and Wednesday Bible Study at 7pm. For more info, visit us online at www.TPHFW.org .

TDLR Complaints: Any Texans who may be concerned that an unlicensed massage business may be in operation near them, or believe nail salon employees may be human trafficking victims, may now report those concerns directly to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) by emailing ReportHT@TDLR.Texas.gov.

WANT IN THE WEEKLY? Do you have thoughts and feelings, or questions, comments, or concerns about something you read in the Weekly? Please email Question@fwweekly.com . Do you have an upcoming event or something you need to get the word out about? For potential coverage in our listing sections, or info on press release publishing, email the details to Marketing@fwweekly.com .

NATIONWIDE

AMERICAN RESIDENTIAL HVAC: As temps outside start to climb, the season for savings is now. $49 cooling or heating system tune up. Save up to $2000 on a new heating and cooling system (restrictions apply.) FREE estimates. Many payment options available. Licensed and insured professionals. Call today 1-877-447-0546.

CONSUMER CELLULAR: We offer the same reliable, nationwide coverage as the largest carriers. No long-term contract, no hidden fees, and activation is free. All plans include unlimited talk and text, starting at just $20 per month. For more information, call 1-833-926-4234.

DENTAL INSURANCE: Physicians Mutual Insurance Co has coverage for 400+ procedures. Real dental insurance – NOT just a discount plan. Do not wait! Call now! Get your FREE Dental Information Kit with all the details! 1-888-361-7095 www.dental50plus.com/fortworth #6258.

GET PUBLISHED! Dorrance Publishing, trusted by authors since 1920, is accepting submissions. Book manuscripts are currently being reviewed. Comprehensive services include consultation, production, promotion and distribution. Call 1-866-256-0940 or go online for your free author`s guide and become a published author. More at DorranceInfo.com/ftworth .

INSTANT SHADE! SunSetter: America’s Number One Awning! Instant shade at the touch of a button. Transform your deck or patio into an outdoor oasis. Up to 10-year limited warranty. Call now and SAVE $350 today! Call 1-855-628-7701.

LIFE INSURANCE: Up to $15,000.00 of GUARANTEED Life Insurance! No medical exam or health questions. Cash to help pay funeral and other final expenses.Call Physicians Life Insurance Company- 844-782-2870 or visit www.Life55plus.info/ftworth .

LIZ BUYS HOUSES: We Buy Houses for Cash AS IS! No repairs. No fuss. Any condition. Easy three-step process: Call, get a cash offer, and get paid. Get your fair cash offer today by calling Liz Buys Houses: 1-877-509-9772.

OMAHA STEAKS: When you want the best, you want Omaha Steaks! 100% guaranteed and delivered to your door! Our All-Time Grill Faves comes with 8 FREE Omaha Steaks Burgers ONLY $99.99. Mention code 76946ENT when you visit OmahaSteaks.com/OneBite2263 or call 1-888-703-0342 today.

SAFE STEP: North America’s #1 Walk-In Tub: Comprehensive lifetime warranty. Top-of-the-line installation and service. Now featuring our FREE shower package and $1600 Off for a limited time! Call today! Financing available. Call Safe Step 1-855-868-0192

STUCK WITH A TIMESHARE? Wesley Financial Group, the Timeshare Cancellation Experts has over 450 positive reviews and over done over $50 million in successful timeshare debt/fees cancellations. Get free consultation, free info package, and learn how to get rid of your timeshare today. Call 844-511-2581.

WINDOW NATION:

Is it time for new windows from Window Nation? Special money-saving offer: zero down, zero payments, zero interest for TWO years AND buy two windows and get two FREE! The offer is valid for select models. Labor not included. Other restrictions apply. Call Window Nation today at 877-919-0521.