1) Friday night (tonight): Shipping and Receiving has a dance party starring Pop Boy Etc, a newly minted two-man DJ crew starring VVOES guitarist Rene Floyd and Jordan Kline, keyboardist for the no-longer-playing Ice Eater. It cost $5. One of Rene’s posts advertising it was long and used the phrases “safe place” and “setting the intention is key” in relation to people feeling comfortable enough to dance. Yikes. Here’s how I would’ve done it:

“POP BOY ETC IS THE NEW DJ CREW WITH ME (RENE FLOYD) AND JORDAN KLINE AND WE’RE THROWING A HELLA FUN DANCE PARTY AT SHIPPING AND RECEIVING FRIDAY NIGHT! COVER IS $5! DANCE YOUR ASSES OFF! SERIOUSLY, WE WANT TO SEE SOME ASSES LITERALLY FALL OFF THE BACK OF PEOPLES’ LEGS!

That last part was gratuitous, but you get what I mean. And anyway, it’s dark in Shipping and Receiving, so if you are as afraid of people judging you for dancing as Rene Floyd thinks you are, nobody will even notice. Just go have fun for goodness sake!

2) Thinking about going to Dallas tonight? Duluth, MN experimentalists Cloud Cult are at Club Dada; they make baroque pop and have an interesting backstory – 20 years ago, Cloud Cult frontman Craig Minowa formed Earthology Records on his organic farm and powered the whole operation with geothermal energy while using recycled materials and touring in a biodiesel van. If you get a chance to talk to him after the show, you should ask him about biodiesel. I probably would ask that, anyway. The album the band released last year, called The Seeker, had an accompanying film made involving the main guy from How I Met Your Mother. This is the trailer for the film:

3) Saturday night: Bitch Bricks, Dome Dwellers (from Denton), and Ripped Genes (from MO, great name also) play a free show at 515 Bar. Fun, loud, punk, probably hot show. Did you see the part about it being free? Christian Martinez from Hate Your Friends told me once that “The Dome Dwellers are killing it right now,” so this is a great opportunity to see what he meant by that. This video is also a great opportunity:

4) Need your cover fix? Besides Puce Floyd at Lola’s on Friday (they play pre-Dark Side Floyd), there’s NR/CD at the Ozzie Rabbit Lodge doing their Tenacious D tribute. Here is Tenacious D’s “Tribute”:

5) The Sleep show on Monday night at the Granada Theater is sold out. Sorry if you slept on that one and didn’t get tickets; see the rest of y’all there! I’ll be the dude in the Sleep shirt that smells like weed. Here’s the Sleep part from Such Hawks, Such Hounds: