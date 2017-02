Tarrant County released Scott Copeland from jail early this week due to his good behavior as an inmate, so expect the usually rabble-rousing singer-songwriter to be sipping tea and reading Bible passages rather than guzzling beer and telling stories about one-legged prostitutes when he takes the stage at 11pm Thu, Feb 9 at Lola’s Saloon, 2736 W 6th St, FW. Free.