As I mentioned last week, there has been little to no traction for the No Kings 2.0 event, rumored to be happening this Friday. I have found exactly one in our area. Indivisible is doing a No Kings Bridge Display event at 9am on Friday at the UNT Pedestrian Bridge on I-35 near Airport Road in Denton.

With this Fri-Sun being Independence Day weekend, there are numerous events for those feeling patriotic. Read all about them in last week’s Night & Day at FWWeekly.com and in the July Fourth listings below. For those not feeling it — and it’s a lot of us — there are other fun events to check out below.

Thursday, July 3, 2025

At 9am, the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History (1600 Gendy St, Fort Worth, 817-255-9300) is hosting a screening of the animated comedy Rio in the new Omni Theater. Rio is the story of Blu, a domesticated macaw from small-town Minnesota who meets the fiercely independent Jewel. The two set off on an adventure to (you guessed it) Rio de Janeiro. Tickets start at $12.50.

While you’re there, the multimedia exhibit Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall runs thru early Sep. Read more about it in our upcoming Creature Comforts special edition (Wed, Jul 30). Becoming Jane is included with general admission ($12-16) or free with a museum membership.

Friday – Sunday, July 4-6, 2025

Light Up Liberty, the Granbury Chamber of Commerce’s 51st annual Fourth of July celebration, includes fireworks, a parade, and lots of vendors all weekend. The kickoff is the parade (9am-5pm Fri). Later that evening, around 9:45pm, there will be a fireworks display over Lake Granbury, shot off behind the Pearl Street Bridge. On Saturday, there is a vendor market 10am-5pm and live music by Jadon Rogers and Josh Kennedy 6pm-10pm. Sunday starts with a Gospel Hour at 10am, followed by the final vendor market 10am-4pm. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit GranburyChamber.com/light-up-liberty/.

Friday, July 4, 2025

The City of Grapevine hosts its annual Fireworks Extravaganza over Lake Grapevine. Fireworks will launch from Oak Grove Soccer Complex (1299 Oak Grove Loop North, Grapevine, 817-410-3450) at 9:30pm. For a map of the viewing areas and lake park fees, visit bit.ly/3HMhb6I.

Studio 80 (500 Taylor St, Fort Worth, 817-332-4823) is hosting a Back to the Fourth Glow Party at 7pm. To the Back to the Future theme, Studio 80 assures us that your DeLorean will be safe if you use the valet parking, that hoverboards are optional at the second-floor bar, and that you will glow like a flux capacitor in your best ’80s garb. “Dress like you just hit 1.21 gigawatts!” they say. Happy hour is 7pm-9pm, but the party goes on all night. For info on VIP bottle service and VIP suites, check out the event page at Facebook.com/StudioEighty/Events.

Saturday, July 5, 2025

For me, it’s just not Fourth of July weekend without watching Jaws — more about that in another issue — or seeing Willie Nelson. Tonight, you can (hopefully) see him perform alongside Bob Dylan, the Avett Brothers, and more at the Outlaw Music Festival. I say “hopefully” because his son Lucas Nelson has stepped in on his behalf at a few recent shows. Willie is 92 years old, after all. The 10th anniversary of this tour hits Coca-Cola Starplex — excuse me, Dos Equis Pavilion (1818 1st Av, Dallas, 214-421-1111) — at 4:15pm. Tickets start at $55 on Ticketmaster.com.

Sunday, July 6, 2025

You are invited to throw on your boldest caftan, wildest muumuu, or finest cow print and settle in for an afternoon of mimosas (boozy or booze-free) with your choice of bubbles and juice at Muumuus & Mimosas at The Cicada (1002 S Main St, Fort Worth, @The_Cicada_FW). There is no cover, and along with the $3.50 domestic beers and well drinks, there are special discounts for anyone dressed in a muumuu or moo print.

We’re glad to see that Tyler Stevens at The Cicada still has her sense of humor. The club has recently faced some difficult times. Read about the June fundraiser (“Saving the Cicada”) at FWWeekly.com.

“We are so close,” she recently posted. “So close! Today is one of those make-it or break-it days. We just need a little help to get restocked. We’re so close to being caught up and sustainable again, and I’m incredibly hopeful because … BIG changes are coming. I have some amazing things in the works that will bring new energy to The Cicada and make it an even more vibrant home for artists, musicians, and the community. The plan is in motion! It’s just taking a few more days to come together. But right now, today, I need a little help holding the line. If you’ve ever thought about donating, today is the day it will make the biggest difference. Even small amounts are huge right now. Thank you for standing by me and believing in what we’re building. The future is bright, and it’s almost here.”

Those interested in donating to the cause can do so through CashApp ($TyAnnosaurus) or Venmo (@thecicadafortworth).