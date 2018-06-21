Henry the Archer is allowing Weekly readers to see a sneak preview of its new video “Pillow People,” which will be available for public consumption on Monday. The song is from 2017’s Zero is a Number.

The subject of the video is a time-lapsed drawing by artist Austin James of a photo (taken by Jerry Jonestown Massacre podcast host and Star-T photographer Dustin Schneider) featuring frontman Richard Hennessy. Zachary Dyck edited the piece.

Hennessy said the song is about the distance between him and his daughters.

“Its written like a letter to them,” he said. “It’s a song about loneliness … and how no matter far apart, we share the same star in the night sky.”

A goal of the project, Hennessy added, was to bring artistic mediums together.

“Art connects people, and I wanted to celebrate that,” he said.

Check out the video below: