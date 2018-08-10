Do you remember the time when Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez chased a foul ball toward the seats, and when a lady on the front row turned to watch it land behind her, the catcher grabbed and ate one of her nachos? It was that kind of fan interaction, along with a healthy dose of superlative play between the lines, that endeared Rodríguez to Rangers fans.

The Hall of Famer was interacting with fans again on August 9, except this time he’s hoping to be the one giving them his food instead of the reverse. He’s involved with a restaurant in the Texas Live! development near the ballpark where he made his name.

In this video interview, he explains what it’s like to have his name on a restaurant and a bit about who he hopes to dine with there.