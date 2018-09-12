El Patron’s windows are covered in blown-up pictures of the kitchen’s fare –– and these weren’t exactly staged by a food stylist. There are a few picnic tables outside on the cheery-considering-the-setting patio, with a view of the pumps and the logjam traffic on Jacksboro Highway.

Inside, the place is well decorated with clay pots, attractive serving platters, and various other bric-a-brac hanging on the walls and positioned attractively on shelves. A TV blaring a Spanish-language courtroom drama was the only ambience, save for the chatter of the other folks in the half-full dining room of about eight sturdy wooden tables.

Behind the walk-up counter, there’s a television displaying a slideshow of about a dozen pictures of menu items. These guys really like to take terrible photos of food.

On the day of my visit, it was dollar taco day but only for trompo (not to be confused with Trumpo, who would just wall off the place *rim shot*), which is almost exactly like al pastor, down to the rotating-spit preparation. Patron’s version is infused with pineapple and sans the normally chalky red spices of pastor. The tender meat is charred on the edges and served on double-ply corn tortillas, with the customary cilantro, onion, and lime accompaniments. Just a warning: The habanero sauce is criminally spicy, so go easy. It took me a full glass of water to regain my sense of taste.

I felt guilty about spending only $3, so I sprung for two piratitas ($1.89), a tostada-like morsel with melted cheese and, on my version, well-seasoned hunks of carnitas.

The one big downside to this gas-station taco place is its lack of a bathroom – you’ll want to wash your hands after interacting with all of that delicious grease. I wandered into the Shell station next door, which is a story unto itself. Inside, there’s a cell phone provider, a gift shop that sells knives, lighters, and trucker hats, an electricity company, and 40-liners everywhere. And that’s before you even get to the 14,000 drink varieties.

But the bathroom is for only their customers, and I didn’t feel like laying down a fiver for an “I’m with Stupid” hat that would just ultimately end up in a future garage sale.