1) Last week’s Top 5 list was long, and since the holiday season is in full swing and you probably don’t have time to read a lot of things (because you’re shopping for gifts, probably), this one’ll be short. See? I even made up a contraction to save you time! Tonight (Wednesday) at Off The Record (715 W Magnolia), Levi Ray and Dead Vinyl’s Hayden Miller are doing two solo sets each between 9pm and 1am. Go celebrate songwriting with these two talented dudes! Show is free to attend, open to people 21+. I don’t know which Dead Vinyl songs Hayden Miller plays at his solo shows, but here is one of them:

2) Venerated folk troubadour Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is playing Wednesday night (tonight) at Fort Worth Live (306 Houston St). The show starts at 8pm, and tickets are $20 online or at the door. Fort Worth Live is 21+. Here’s the man performing in San Francisco in 1965:

3) Friday night at Ridglea Room features… HEAVY METAL, of one sub-genre permutation or other. “What does your band sound like?” you might ask a dude in one of these bands. “Eh, it’s heavy,” he might say. Tulsa, OK’s Mudd Flux are joined by fellow Oklahomans From the Grave, Arlington doom lords Buzzürd, and local hard rock band Ghosts of November. Show is all ages, cover is $10. Here’s a live video of Mudd Flux from July:

4) Also on Friday: Devi, A.ndi, Chase Jewell, and Lando Sea at MASS (1002 S Main). 18+, $8 cover, music starts at 9. “What are the set times?” you might comment on the Facebook event page, to which I say “Just come at 9 and watch all the performers, duder! They all make enjoyable music with synthesizers and other instruments!” This is a Devi video, directed and edited by Devi herself. Try to guess the shooting locations!

5) Starting at 5pm with the Prof Fuzz 63, Tin Panther (937 Woodward) hosts the Dreamy Life Christmas Party, billed with Same Brain at 6, Mañana Cowboy at 7, Trauma Ray at 8, Dayeater (from ATX, described on their own website as “Austin’s loudest psychedelic trio”) at 9, Ting Tang Tina at 10, Sub-Sahara at 11, and Steve Gnash and the Source at midnight. The Panther City Bar Bazaar is going on all day, too, so you can buy a unique and probably hand-made gift for someone you care about, like a relative, significant other, or yourself. Tin Panther is a bar, so I assume the age limit is 21+, and cover is $10, with the door charge starting at 4pm. I guess you’d have to turn your device’s volume up in order to make this Dayeater video superlatively loud, but it’s visual noise is definitely strident—lots of colors going on!