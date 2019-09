OPENING

Before You Know It (NR) Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock star in their comedy as sisters who discover that the mother whom they thought was dead is actually alive and a successful soap opera actress (Judith Light). Also with Mike Colter, Tim Daly, Ben Becher, Mandy Patinkin, and Alec Baldwin. (Opens Friday at AMC Grapevine Mills)

Can You Keep a Secret? (NR) Adapted from Sophie Kinsella’s novel, this comedy stars Alexandra Daddario as a woman who tells her life secrets to a stranger on a plane (Tyler Hoechlin) that she thinks is about to crash, only to discover that he is her new boss. Also with Laverne Cox, Judah Friedlander, Sunita Mani, Sam Asghari, and Kimiko Glenn. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

D-Day (NR) This World War II film is about a group of American soldiers tasked with taking out a series of German machine gun nests in advance of the 1944 Allied invasion. Starring Weston Cage Coppola, Jesse Kove, David Tom, Martin Kove, Geoff Meed, Isaac J. Cruz, Kellan Rhude, Sam Gipson, Randy Couture, and Chuck Liddell. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Freaks (R) This science-fiction thriller stars Lexy Kolker as a girl who escapes her paranoid, controlling father (Emile Hirsch) only to find a strange, sinister world outside the walls of her house. Also with Bruce Dern, Amanda Crew, Aleks Paunovic, Michelle Harrison, and Grace Park. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Goldfinch (R) Adapted from Donna Tartt’s novel, this drama is about a young antiques dealer (Ansel Elgort) whose life is colored by his survival of a terrorist attack that kills his mother (Hailey Wist). Also with Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Wilson, Sarah Paulson, Oakes Fegley, Finn Wolfhard, Aneurin Barnard, Willa Fitzgerald, Ashleigh Cummings, and Denis O’Hare. (Opens Friday)

Haunt (NR) The writers of A Quiet Place, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, direct this horror film about a group of young people who go into a carnival haunted house and discover it contains real evil spirits. Starring Katie Stevens, Will Brittain, Lauryn Alisa McClain, Andrew Caldwell, Shazi Raja, Schuyler Helford, and Phillip Johnson Richardson. (Opens Friday at Harkins Southlake)

Hustlers (R) Based on a real-life story, Lorene Scafaria’s film is about a bunch of New York strippers who defraud Wall Street brokers in the aftermath of the 2008 recession. Starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl, Madeline Brewer, Usher, Cardi B, and Lizzo. (Opens Friday)

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice (PG-13) This documentary by Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman (The Times of Harvey Milk) profiles the singer. Also with Bonnie Raitt, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Don Henley, Aaron Neville, Cameron Crowe, and David Geffen. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Mountain (NR) Tye Sheridan stars in this drama as a young doctor who goes to work for a famous therapist (Jeff Goldblum) shortly after his mother’s death. Also with Hannah Gross, Denis Lavant, Larry Fessenden, and Udo Kier. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Official Secrets (R) Keira Knightley stars as the real-life British intelligence analyst who blew the whistle on an NSA spy operation spreading lies about Iraq in the run-up to the Iraq war. Also with Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode, Matt Smith, Indira Varma, MyAnna Buring, Conleth Hill, Hattie Morahan, Kenneth Cranham, Shaun Dooley, and Rhys Ifans. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

Satanic Panic (NR) Filmed in Dallas, this horror-comedy stars Hayley Griffith as a pizza delivery worker who discovers that the house she’s delivering to is home to a group of Satan worshippers who need her as a virgin sacrifice. Also with Rebecca Romijn, Arden Myrin, Ruby Modine, AJ Bowen, Maya Perkins, Michael Polish, Jordan Ladd, and Jerry O’Connell. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

3 Days With Dad (NR) Larry Clarke (Kids) stars in his own comedy as a man who returns to visit his dying father (Brian Dennehy) and dysfunctional family. Also with Lesley Ann Warren, Amy Landecker, Jon Gries, David Koechner, Mike O’Malley, Sam Trammell, Mo Gaffney, and J.K. Simmons. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

The Weekend (R) This comedy stars Tone Bell as a standup comic who goes on an uncomfortable vacation with his current girlfriend (DeWanda Wise) and his ex (Sasheer Zamata). Also with Kym Whitley, Josefina Landeros, and Y’lan Noel. (Opens Friday in Dallas)

NOW PLAYING

Aladdin (PG) At last, a Hollywood movie where the Middle Eastern characters are the good guys. This live-action remake of the 1992 animated Disney musical fixes a good number (though not all) of the racial and class issues from the original. The decor helps differentiate the film from Disney’s other live-action remakes and forces Guy Ritchie out of his comfort zone to good effect. It isn’t all good, though, because Ritchie is rarely comfortable staging musical numbers and can’t match the wit of the animation in the original movie. (The new songs don’t add much, either.) However, the movie gives good roles to a cast full of Middle Eastern actors (Mena Massoud as Aladdin sings well and has the dance moves), and Will Smith avoids embarrassing himself as the genie and makes the part his own. We’ll take that much. Also with Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Numan Acar, and Billy Magnussen.

Angel Has Fallen (R) Less racist than the first two movies in this story, but still as dumb as ever. Gerard Butler’s Secret Service agent is in line to be the agency’s new director when he’s framed for a terrorist attack that kills a bunch of his comrades and leaves the new U.S. President (Morgan Freeman) in a coma. As always, the women are peripheral, Butler’s acting is all jaw-jutting machismo, and the hero survives attacks that leave body counts that would qualify for national disaster status. New director/co-writer Ric Roman Waugh (Snitch) at least has a background as a stuntman, so the stunts are done reasonably well, but when there’s so little creativity in the rest of the movie that you can sniff out the villains so easily, it doesn’t do much good. Also with Danny Huston, Tim Blake Nelson, Jada Pinkett Smith, Piper Perabo, Lance Reddick, and Nick Nolte.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) Not nearly as objectionable as the first movie. The sequel to the 2016 animated hit has the birds and the pigs banding together when an eagle (voiced by Leslie Jones) starts hurling giant balls of ice at both of their islands. The second film sports an entirely new creative team, and they come up with some good stuff about Red (voiced by Jason Sudeikis) worrying about losing his war-hero status if there’s no more war and being forced to cede control to Chuck’s engineering genius sister (voiced by Rachel Bloom), as well as a running gag with some hatchlings losing and trying to recover some unhatched eggs. Maybe the enterprise lacks substance, but at least it has some out-loud laughs. Additional voices by Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Bill Hader, Awkwafina, Eugenio Derbez, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, Beck Bennett, Gaten Matarazzo, Lil Rel Howery, Pete Davidson, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Nicki Minaj, Sterling K. Brown, and Tiffany Haddish.

The Art of Racing in the Rain (PG) The best auto racing film of the year, though that doesn’t necessarily make it good. Based on Garth Stein’s novel, the story of an aspiring Formula One driver (Milo Ventimiglia) is narrated from the point of view of his golden retriever (voiced by Kevin Costner). This might seem like another unbearable film about a dog, but the auto racing stuff keeps the cute dog business from being overpowering, while the dog’s point of view prevents the series of tragedies that befall the protagonist from becoming too much. Still, Costner’s voiceover makes mush out of the humor in Stein’s writing, and the material (with its intimations about the next world) still emerges pretty soft-boiled. Then again, this could have been quite a bit worse. Also with Amanda Seyfried, Martin Donovan, Kathy Baker, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, McKinley Belcher III, Al Sapienza, and Gary Cole.

Blinded by the Light (PG-13) Sometimes this movie plays like a glorified fan letter, but the way it’s rooted in its time and place helps make it so accessible. Based on Sarfraz Mansoor’s memoir, this film stars Viveik Kalra as a Pakistani teenager growing up in Luton, England, in the 1980s who has a life-changing encounter with the music of Bruce Springsteen. Director/co-writer Gurinder Chadha has some trouble with pacing (as she did in Bend It Like Beckham), but she knows this South Asian-British territory, as well as Mrs. Thatcher’s Britain, with its austerity and white racists who don’t bother to be subtle. The film’s issues of craftsmanship are more than offset by the way it captures the hope that the America of The Boss’ songs used to offer the world. Also with Kulvinder Ghir, Nell Williams, Meera Ganatra, Aaron Phagura, Dean-Charles Chapman, Nikita Mehta, Tara Divina, Rob Brydon, Sally Phillips, and Hayley Atwell.

Chhichhore (NR) Probably best if you went to university in India. This dramedy stars Sushant Singh Rajput as a divorced man whose teenage son (Mohammad Samad) fails his university entrance exam and jumps out a window. The protagonist, his ex-wife (Shraddha Kapoor), and their college friends come together and try to bring the boy out of his coma by telling him stories about what losers they used to be when they were in school. Surely we all had that one classmate with the massive porn collection, but too much of the humor here is specific to its setting. While the raunchy humor does keep the proceedings from being a slog, 153 minutes of sentimental reminiscences about college life is too much. Also with Varun Sharma, Prateik, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Navin Polishetty, Tushar Pandev, and Saharsh Kumar Shukia.

Don’t Let Go (R) David Oyelowo stars in this supernatural thriller as a police detective who starts mysteriously receiving phone calls from his niece (Storm Reid) days after he finds her and the rest of his brother’s family massacred in their home. The rickety conceit aside, the premise isn’t too bad, but writer-director Jacob Aaron Estes fumbles the execution, piling timelines on top of one another when clarity would have been the better choice. The acting here is almost enough to save this (there’s also a nice supporting turn by Brian Tyree Henry as the cop’s bipolar, drug-dealing screwup of a brother), but this needed a director who could juggle all the elements here. Also with Mykelti Williamson, Shinelle Azoroh, Byron Mann, and Alfred Molina.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) Adapted from the beloved animated TV show Dora the Explorer, this live-action movie isn’t exactly ground-breaking, but it has enough self-awareness to make it a different creature from the show. Isabela Moner plays the plucky explorer who’s packed off to high school in L.A. by her parents (Michael Peña and Eva Longoria) after she addresses a few too many imaginary cameras, only to be kidnapped by treasure hunters who suspect that her parents know the location of a lost Inca city. The story doesn’t come to much of a point and the young cast is a bit flavorless, but there are enough savory things on the fringes of the action (including Eugenio Derbez’ first English-language performance that shows what he can really do) to make this relatively pain-free. Also with Jeff Wahlberg, Madeleine Madden, Nicholas Coombe, Madelyn Miranda, Q’orianka Kilcher, and Adriana Barraza. Voices by Benicio Del Toro and Danny Trejo.

The Farewell (PG) Writer-director Lulu Wang bases this comedy on her experiences with her own Chinese family, and it plays like Ang Lee’s early domestic dramas from Taiwan, which is high praise. Awkwafina stars as a struggling American writer who returns to China when her beloved grandmother (Zhao Shuzhen) is diagnosed as terminally ill, and her family and doctors decide to hide the diagnosis from the old woman. Wang looks like a born filmmaker here, with sharp edits and a story that moves along despite its quiet subject matter. Like Lee, she knows how to spike a potentially grim story with funny bits, including a set piece at a wedding where the alcohol flows a bit too freely. Wang doesn’t offer any easy answers about whether the family’s deception is right or wrong, either. It’s quite a story. Also with Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Chen Han, Jim Liu, Jiang Yongbo, and Aoi Mizuhara.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (PG-13) More fun than any of the proper Fast and the Furious movies, mostly because it leaves the racing crew behind and cherry-picks the two funniest actors from the series for their own adventure. British outlaw Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) is contacted after his MI6-agent sister (Vanessa Kirby) is framed as a traitor. However, to bring her in safely, he’s forced to work with the American DSS agent (Dwayne Johnson) whom he despises, and they’re both forced to fight the genetically enhanced supersoldier (Idris Elba) who framed her. Some of the macho posturing between Johnson and Statham is actually funny, but Kirby damn near steals the film as the spy who cuts through all the crap and gets on with the task at hand. Having director David Leitch (Atomic Blonde) join the series is a plus as well. Also with Eiza González, Eddie Marsan, Eliana Su’a, Cliff Curtis, Roman Reigns, Lori Pelenise Tuisano, Helen Mirren, and uncredited cameos by Kevin Hart and Ryan Reynolds.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged (PG-13) I must confess that I sat through the entire movie without it making any impression on me whatsoever. This sequel has only the sharks and director Johannes Roberts in common with the 2017 thriller. Two not-so-friendly teen stepsisters (Sophie Nélisse and Corinne Foxx) go scuba diving at an underwater archeological site with their cool friends (Sistine Stallone and Brianne Tju), only to discover themselves trapped in a maze of underwater tunnels to be preyed on by blind great white sharks with super-sensitive hearing. The actors (who include the daughters of Jamie Foxx and Sylvester Stallone) don’t make anything out of their underwritten roles, and Roberts can’t manage anything inventive with the setup. Then again, why would he succeed now when he failed with it the first time? Also with Nia Long, Khylin Rambo, Davi Santos, and John Corbett.

Good Boys (R) Charming, but no Booksmart. Three 6th-grade boys (Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, and Brady Noon) cut class to go to a cool kid’s birthday party, only to become entangled with a teenage girl (Molly Gordon) and her backpack full of molly and be forced to embark on a surreal journey. The boys are game for this and first-time feature director Gene Stupnitsky films a shootout with a paintball gun as if it’s a scene from a drug thriller. The film doesn’t tell us anything about friendship that Superbad didn’t tell us, but it has enough laughs to earn it some goodwill. Also with Midori Francis, Izaac Wang, Millie Davis, Michaela Watkins, Will Forte, Retta, and Lil Rel Howery.

It Chapter Two (R) This overlong, bombastic sequel to the 2017 film (both adapted from Stephen King’s novel) has all the original’s flaws and screws up almost everything it got right. Picking up 27 years after the original, this film has the grown-up version of the Losers (Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, and Bill Hader) reuniting in their Maine hometown after Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) returns and kills again. The filmmakers here seem to think that all the wrong things are scary, paying too much attention to the creatures that chase our heroes to bring all the stray subplots to any sort of conclusion or keep from losing track of these characters for huge chunks of the movie. All the flashbacks to the Losers as kids could have been lost, too. The movie acknowledges that King has trouble ending his books, and yet this one can’t come up with an ending that works. That’s damning. Also with Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Jaeden Martell, Jack Dylan Grazer, Finn Wolfhard, Chosen Jacobs, Andy Bean, Teach Grant, Nicholas Hamilton, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Jess Weixler, Jake Weary, Xavier Dolan, Peter Bogdanovich, and an uncredited Stephen King.

The Lion King (PG) The original Disney animated musical sucked, and this remake is somehow worse. This new film replaces the hand-drawn characters from the 1994 movie with realistically rendered CGI African creatures, and it winds up working against the film because the new characters are less expressive than their cartoon counterparts. Simba (voiced by JD McCrary and Donald Glover) is as boring as ever as he is ousted from his pack by a coup engineered by his uncle (voiced by Chiwetel Ejiofor) and has to take his rightful place as king. Director Jon Favreau continues to have no flair for a musical number, and he sticks so slavishly to the original story that you wonder why he bothered. In addition, the A-list voice cast is dull. You’re better off watching the stage version. Additional voices by James Earl Jones, Beyoncé, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, John Kani, John Oliver, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Michael Key, Amy Sedaris, and Chance the Rapper.

Luce (R) Amid all the Oscar nominees in this cast, Kelvin Harrison Jr. delivers the standout performance as a former African child soldier adopted by a wealthy white American couple (Tim Roth and Naomi Watts) who seems like a model student until the day he writes a school essay that disturbs a black teacher (Octavia Spencer). The film is adapted from J.C. Lee’s play, and there are elements of staginess about the way this movie hashes out all its issues. Still, the acting keeps you guessing about whether the parents are overcompensating here or whether the teacher is just a busybody. It’s good that the title character is no empty symbol. In Harrison’s rendering, he’s a guy who’s hyperaware of the impression he makes on white and black people and a skilled manipulator who’s a little too willing to flash his brilliant smile. Also with Norbert Leo Butz, Andrea Bang, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Astro, and Omar Brunson.

Mission Mangal (NR) The story of how India launched a successful Mars probe on its very first attempt becomes a boilerplate inspirational Indian drama, where every setback is met with a heroic speech about how they won’t let this stop them. Akshay Kumar (whose comic stylings are borderline intolerable here) stars as a fictionalized mission director who is demoted to the Mars unit after a high-profile failure and takes on a team of castoff, mostly women scientists to defy the expectations of the Indian Space Research Organisation to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission successfully, ahead of schedule and under budget. An Indian NASA scientist (Dalip Tahil) is brought on as a boogeyman to tell the team that they’re doing everything wrong, and one scientist’s husband (Purab Kohli) is brought on to tell his wife that she’s destroying their family by working so much. Given how interesting the story’s events were, the movie should be more interesting. Also with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi, H.G. Dattatreya, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Ne Zha (NR) A relatively rare Chinese comedy whose laughs translate to a non-Chinese-speaking audience, and without losing its distinctive flavor. This animated film is about a baby boy in feudal China (voiced by Lü Yanting) who is cursed by an evil sorcerer to be a demon child who wreaks all manner of havoc before his parents (voiced by Chen Hao and Lü Qi) and fat sorcerer guardian (voiced by Zhang Jiaming) lie to him and tell him he’s destined to be a protector of the local village by fighting demons. Some of the jokes (like the boy realistically faking his own death by drowning as a prank) are gleefully darker than we’d see in a Hollywood animated movie, and if writer-director Jiaozi doesn’t do so well at investing emotional resonance into the epic battles that conclude the film, the movie is still strange and funny enough on its own to recommend. This film out-earned The Lion King in China, and it’s the better film. Additional voices by Han Mo, Cao Yalong, Wang Zheng, Zeng Hongru, and Yang Wei.

Next Level (NR) Bad musicals really are the worst, aren’t they? Lauren Orlando stars as a teen who goes to a summer camp for pop singers and dancers, quickly running afoul of the camp’s resident mean girl and drama queen (Emily Skinner). We’re in a weirdly wholesome place where a chaste hug is treated the same as full-on sex and a girl is treated as a threat to the established order for not going to a hair salon and wearing minimal makeup. Orlando and her castmates are YouTube stars rather than actors, and does it ever show. All this would be okay if the musical numbers were up to scratch, but the music is crap and director Ilyssa Goodman films all the numbers in the same space and the same way. If you’re a kid with the musical theater bug, this movie will cure you of it forever. Also with Hayden Summerall, Chloe East, Brooke Elizabeth Butler, Ellarose Kaylor, William B. Simmons III, Jack Vale, and Chloe Lukasiak.

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (R) What I like: the deliberate pace, Margaret Qualley as a hippie cultist, Leonardo DiCaprio as a fading movie star who can still bring it as an actor, the occasionally beautiful notes about aging in a youth-driven industry, the crazed slapstick of the historically inaccurate ending. What I don’t like: the deliberate pace, the loose ends, the general lack of a point, the fact that Quentin Tarantino’s fetish about women’s feet has finally gotten out of control. The latest Tarantino film is set in Hollywood in 1969, where the aforementioned film star lives next to the house where the Manson murders are supposed to take place. As always with Tarantino, there are tasty scenes and great production design, but here he rather loses himself in nostalgia and re-creations of obscure 1960s TV Westerns. Also with Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Emile Hirsch, Michael Madsen, Bruce Dern, Scoot McNairy, Clifton Collins Jr., Lena Dunham, Dreama Walker, Brenda Vaccaro, Mike Moh, Austin Butler, Nicholas Hammond, Lorenza Izzo, Rumer Willis, Zoë Bell, Al Pacino, and the late Luke Perry.

Overcomer (PG) Alex Kendrick stars in his latest Christian film as a high-school basketball coach who is forced to train a single cross-country runner (Aryn Wright-Thompson) after massive unemployment in the area scuttles his team. Also with Shari Rigby, Priscilla Shirer, Ben Davies, Holly Morris, Kendrick Cross, and Cameron Arnett.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG) If you watch this and don’t like it, check your pulse. This small film has a big, beating heart. The film follows titular hero Zak (Zack Gottsagen) and his dreams of becoming a wrestler. He has Down Syndrome and lives in a retirement home, spending his time watching an old VHS of his favorite wrestler (Thomas Haden Church). Wrestling is Zak’s dream, so he escapes and inadvertently ends up on a boat with Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), who’s on the run from a group of no-goods he stole from. A bond is formed, and they make it a mission to track down Zak’s hero. The writers-director duo do not exploit Gottsagen’s condition and Tyler treats him as he does everyone: like a human being. LaBeouf disappears into this role, one of the best of his career. Also with Dakota Johnson, Jon Bernthal, Yelawolf, Mick Foley, John Hawkes, and Bruce Dern. — Chase Whale

Ready or Not (R) Samara Weaving turns this comic horror film into a morsel of evil fun. She plays a woman who marries into a wealthy family that traditionally plays a game whenever a new person joins the clan, not knowing that the object of her game (hide and seek) is to kill the hider. Perhaps this film doesn’t have the complexity or the creep factor of the similar Get Out, but directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett make sure that the visual gags land as a bunch of evil but incompetent rich people chase the heroine around with antique weapons they barely know how to use. The cast all gets into the swing of things (especially Adam Brody as an alcoholic brother-in-law who’s not so keen on the murdery parts of the ritual), while the Australian lead actress knows whether to overact or underplay, and does both with great panache. Also with Andie MacDowell, Mark O’Brien, Melanie Scrofano, Kristian Bruun, Elyse Levesque, Nick Guadagni, John Ralston, and Henry Czerny.

Saaho (NR) The hero of this Indian thriller (Prabhas) is a cop who drives a Lamborghini, reads romance novels and obsessively plays foosball while on duty, makes people fly backwards 25 feet when he punches them, fights a panther barehanded and wins, and single-handedly exterminates half the criminals and crooked cops in Mumbai. Then there’s a plot twist halfway through that makes all that look relatively sane, resulting in our hero being chased through Tibet, Italy, Hungary, and Burning Man by Indian, Chinese, Russian, and African gangsters, accompanied by a fellow cop (Shraddha Kapoor) whose hair dramatically blows backward every time she enters a room. With all this, did this 170-minute film really need its musical numbers? I’m not sure whether writer-director Sujeeth meant this to be funny, but it’s grotesquely watchable. The only thing more absurd than the bad CGI is everything else about the movie. Also with Mandira Bedi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Evelyn Sharma, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Mahesh Manjrekar.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (PG-13) This horror film takes too long to get going, but once it does, look out. Based on Alvin Schwartz’ series, this is about a group of teenagers who find a storybook in a haunted house in their small town and find themselves the subject of gory stories that come true. Zoe Colletti does some fairly heroic work in the main role, a girl with abandonment issues who is now watching her friends vanish from sight. Still, the main attraction here are the innovative monsters, owing more than a bit to Stephen Gammell’s illustrations for the books. When a racist jock suddenly starts vomiting straw in the middle of a cornfield, that’s something horror movies haven’t given us before. Director André Øvredal (Trollhunter) does a fair job of knitting these disparate short stories into a cohesive whole. Just try forgetting the Jingle Jangle Man (“Me tie dough ty walker!”). Also with Michael Garza, Gabriel Rush, Austin Zajur, Austin Abrams, Natalie Ganzhorn, Lorraine Toussaint, Dean Norris, and Gil Bellows.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13) Underwhelming, obnoxious, goofy, derivative, and bad-looking. After spending 30 seconds on the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, this sequel quickly devolves into repetitive jokes as the resurrected web-slinger (Tom Holland) tries to go on a European vacation with his classmates and winds up dealing with a new superbeing (Jake Gyllenhaal) from another version of Earth. Director Jon Watts tries to keep everything grounded and self-contained, but it doesn’t work with so many superheroes floating in the wind. I wanted to love this film, but it left me feeling uneasy. Also with Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Angourie Rice, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, Numan Acar, J.B. Smoove, Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, and an uncredited J.K. Simmons. — Chase Whale

Tod@s Caen (PG-13) Omar Chaparro and Martha Higareda star in this Mexican comedy as two single people who have bet their friends that their respective seduction techniques can work on anyone. Also with Mauricio Barrientos, Miriam Higareda, Francisco de la Reguera, and Alejandro Cuétara.

Toy Story 4 (PG) Pixar’s flagship series continues to be good and gets much weirder. The toys are ensconced with a new owner (voiced by Madeleine McGraw), and a now largely-ignored Woody (voiced by Tom Hanks) decides to protect a toy created by the child named Forky (voiced by Tony Hale), who thinks his destiny is as a piece of trash. It all leads to a surreal adventure on a road trip, during which Woody encounters a doll with a broken talking mechanism (voiced by Christina Hendricks), a Canadian motorcycle daredevil action figure (voiced by Keanu Reeves), and a stuffed duck and bunny (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele) with delusions of grandeur, all of them funny and creepy in distinctive ways. It ends with Bo Peep (voiced by Annie Potts) returning to convince Woody that he deserves a bit of time to himself, an ending that is wrenchingly perfect. Additional voices by Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Ally Maki, Wallace Shawn, Don Rickles, Estelle Harris, Jeff Garlin, Bill Hader, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, John Ratzenberger, and Patricia Arquette.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13) Refreshing as it is to have a movie where the woman is an artist who has to obey the whims of her creative genius, director Richard Linklater loses a lot of the comic zip in adapting Maria Semple’s comic novel. Cate Blanchett stars as a faded starchitect who gave up her career to raise her lone, physically fragile daughter (Emma Nelson), and is now suffering from paranoid depression as a result of that decision. The main character’s angry Type A housewife neighbor (Kristen Wiig) suffers particularly from blanding out in the film version; why cast Wiig if she’s not allowed to contribute to the craziness? The film needed some frenetic energy, particularly in the last third during a chase through Antarctica, and Linklater has never been known for that quality. Intelligent as the film is, it’s also dull. Also with Billy Crudup, Judy Greer, Zoe Chao, James Urbaniak, Kate Burton, Troian Bellisario, David Paymer, Megan Mullally, Steve Zahn, and Laurence Fishburne.

DALLAS EXCLUSIVES

Aquarela (PG) Viktor Kossakovsky’s documentary explores the various forms that water takes all over the planet.

The Fanatic (R) John Travolta stars in Fred Durst’s thriller as an unhinged stalker who fixates on a Hollywood action-film star (Devon Sawa). Also with Ana Golja, Jacob Grodnik, Josh Richman, James Paxton, and Jessica Uberuaga.

Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles (PG-13) Max Lewkowicz’ documentary examines the cultural impact of the Broadway musical Fiddler on the Roof. Starring Jerry Bock, Sheldon Harnick, Stephen Sondheim, Itzhak Perlman, Bartlett Sher, Topol, Josh Mostel, Jessica Hecht, Fran Lebowitz, Harvey Fierstein, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the late Harold Prince.

Night Hunter (R) This thriller stars Jim Caviezel as a sheriff who catches a serial killer (Brendan Fletcher), only to find that his alleged crimes run deeper than anyone knows. Also with Ben Kingsley, Alexandra Daddario, Minka Kelly, Emma Tremblay, Nathan Fillion, and Stanley Tucci.

Spider in the Web (NR) This Israeli spy thriller stars Monica Bellucci as a Mossad agent sent to tail an older agent (Ben Kingsley) to keep tabs on his suspicious behavior. Also with Itay Tiran, Itzak Cohen, Filip Peeters, Hilde van Mieghem, and Luk Wyns.

Strange but True (PG-13) This horror film stars Margaret Qualley as a woman who shows up at a family’s house to tell them that she is pregnant with the baby of their dead son. Also with Brian Cox, Amy Ryan, Mena Massoud, Nick Robinson, Blythe Danner, and Greg Kinnear.