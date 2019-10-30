I’ll admit, I’m a little late to this one. Autumn snuck up on me on account of the, you know, incessant residual heat. There are plenty of noteworthy fall beer events still in store for the 817, though. Here are my top picks.

North Texas Beer Week

Chalk it up to Matt Dixon et al, North Texas Beer Week continues to be the defining craft beer event of our region. You can expect extensive beer-related covering in our upcoming print edition.

Sunday, November 3, Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe hosts Funky Picnic Cycle Party Mixer, a collaboration with Cowtown Cycle Party. They promise not to be “peddling” the same old bicycle-type events.

The following Tuesday, Funky Picnic offers a beer-paired tribute to local breweries in collaboration with the Culinary School of Fort Worth. The evening event includes eight food courses. Read the full menu and event info here.

Local craft beer pub stalwart T&P Tavern hosts Revolver Brewing for a Meet the Brewer event as part of North Texas Beer Week on November 7. The Fort Worth event, which starts at 4pm, features three IPA variations, a black lager, and one semi-celebrity master brewer.

On International Stout Day, November 7, Ye Olde Bull and Bush will feature the 2016 Bourbon Barrel Aged Snowmageddon and the 2017 Regulator.

Beer Review: Shiner’s Holiday Cheer

Christmas came a little early to my humble apartment in the form of three tightly packaged bottles of Shiner’s popular Holiday Cheer. Autumn is usually awash in syrupy Russian Imperial Stouts, but this delicious and highly drinkable ale somehow captured yuletide cheer in beer form.

The amber/cherry-red beer has a lively fizz. The nose is peachy and generally fruity, and there’s a welcome wheaty backbone to the light-bodied brew. It’s unpretentiously refined and so smooth that even your curmudgeonly in-laws will be hard-pressed to find something to complain about it. I can’t promise the same for your Christmas dinner cookery.

Don’t forget to follow On Tap in Fort Worth’s Facebook page.

On Tap this Week:

Maple Branch Craft Brewing Opening this Spring

I had the chance to chat with the owners of upcoming Maple Branch Craft Brewery. You can read the full preview next week in the print edition of the Weekly.