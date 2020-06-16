It’s no surprise that Tucker Carlson is lying. Again. He works for Fox News, after all. This time, he is fabricating stories about Fort Worth protestors and police.

The talking head, who is known for making racist and inflammatory remarks every time he opens mouth and who works for a network known to harbor racists and inflammatory remark-makers, is telling the rest of the country — at least the right-wingers who watch him — that Fort Worth police are, essentially, criminals abetting other criminals, who would be the protestors.

Ed Kraus is having none of it. On Monday, Fort Worth’s top cop released a statement telling Carlson to STFU.

In the segment in question, Carlson alleges that on May 31, Fort Worth protesters looted and vandalized businesses and that “dozens of rioters were arrested for this.”

Carlson says that Kraus has dropped all of the charges against the actors.

“This information is absolutely inaccurate and is not consistent with the truth,” Fort Worth police said in their statement. “The only charges dropped were minor misdemeanors which did not involve property [crimes] or personal crimes.”

Carlson also alleges that Kraus said the only people committing the crimes were Fort Worth police officers.

“This too is absolutely inaccurate and a gross mischaracterization of any statement released by Chief Kraus or the department,” Fort Worth police said.

For race-baiters like Tucker Carlson, perpetuating us (white cops) versus them (black protestors) is good for his hardcore viewers, who would rather launch themselves into the sun than admit that, yeah, maybe I’m a little racist and should probably change that or that, yeah, I’ve been benefiting from white privilege my whole life — it’s never felt like it because I’m poor, though I’ve never been stopped by cops or armed vigilantes for driving or jogging in a fancy zip code or have had the police called on me for trying to barbecue some food at a freaking park.

“Recklessly releasing such inaccurate, unverified information does nothing for the good of the public and simply creates an environment of confusion and bitterness during a time in which so many are wanting their voices heard,” Fort Worth police said in their statement.

Aside from a couple of high-profile arrests, Fort Worth police and protestors have been getting along as well as theoretically possible.

Fort Worth police said they would like to “reassure our community, our officers, and our nation that our department is committed to ensuring timely and accurate information is disseminated to the public while remaining transparent.”