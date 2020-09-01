Sandra DiPretore, assistant brewer at Panther Island Brewing Company, joined us for Episode 3 of On Tap in Fort Worth. DiPretore told us about new beers her Northside brewery will be releasing soon, and she taught us a little about the fermentation process and a new yeast strain that she is working with. A new hire — who looked suspiciously like Panther Island Brewing co-owner/head brewer Ryan McWhorter — brought some delicious beers that we tried.

We recently launched our Best Of 2020 ballot, so be sure to vote for best brewery and support your local breweries by buying curbside beer as your time and resources allow. Next week, our guest will be Ryan Lathan with Fort Worth Opera. He’ll give us the scoop on the upcoming online opera season. Over beers, of course.