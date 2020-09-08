Ryan Lathan, Fort Worth Opera marketing and communications manager, joined us for Episode 4 of On Tap in Fort Worth. Lathan previewed the FWO’s upcoming virtual season while highlighting ways Fort Worth’s resident opera company is innovating new means of reaching audiences during a pandemic. We tried some craft beers selected by Game Theory co-owner Erika Lai and heard an impromptu opera performance by one of Game Theory’s bartenders.

We recently launched our Best Of 2020 ballot, so be sure to vote at Fwweekly.com/best-of-ballot-2020. Next week, our guest will be Shea Patterson Young, executive director of the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association. We’ll be chatting about the upcoming Gallery Week.