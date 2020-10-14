COVID has brought many 2020 plans to a grinding halt for people in North Texas and around the country. With many continuing to work from home, and the fear of getting sick still looming in the background, the feeling of being disconnected from others seems ever-present. So how do we continue to maintain a healthy social life while incorporating social distancing guidelines? Mindless swiping is rather pointless if you can’t meet your potential date. If you’re willing to risk it, then the struggle of planning ensues. Which restaurants are open? Should I bring my mask? For those who are single, the answer comes in the form of a singles social club that is bringing people together safely and offering online solutions for those of us who are still hesitant to venture out into the wild.

Events & Adventures has been bringing singles together for over 30 years at exciting events around the country. COVID certainly threw everyone for a loop when, suddenly, getting people together was a bad thing. Luckily, the Events & Adventures team quickly came up with solutions to provide DFW single people with much needed social time amidst pandemic concerns.

Dating itself can be difficult, much less trying to date during a pandemic. However, being stuck in the house, working from home, or having to “mask up” does not have to mean that you can’t meet new people or that you have to be alone. Events & Adventures hosts exciting group outdoor events where you can meet people naturally. By adding just a few extra precautions to keep everyone safe, Events & Adventures can get people out of the house and into the fresh air. There are no swiping or profiles, just hanging out with people who share the same interests as you. The best part? Everyone is single and there for the same reasons. Local singles can meet friends while ziplining, spark conversations at the arboretum, play sand volleyball for fun, and try other adventures without having to risk their health.

However, not everyone is ready to go out and mingle with others just yet, as uncertainty around COVID takes us into the end of the year. Being cooped up in the house can be mentally draining and lonely, and people need to feel like they are a part of something. Like other companies, Events & Adventures has had to adjust. Thankfully, if you’re single and would rather stay home, they still have a way for you to meet new people and try new things. Events & Adventures is hosting exciting virtual activities where members can gather online and do something fun together. Whether having a “Boozy Brunch,” sharing laughs at a live standup comic, or logging in to find yourself at a DIY cooking class, you can be sure you’ll be able to add a bit of fun to your day. And again, everyone is single.

Events & Adventures is working to make dating during COVID feel more like the fun you’ve been missing. By removing the guesswork, taking care of all the plans, gathering the members, and planning the adventures, they can keep you entertained through COVID and far past the social distancing times. There’s something for everyone with sports, parties, fitness, classes, wine tastings, outdoor adventure, game nights, star-gazing, and more. Singles don’t have to let their social life dwindle during this difficult time. See how you can make the most of being single during COVID with Events & Adventures.